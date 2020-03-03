A new direction for Napa's Hanlees Subaru dealership: Remodel, not rebuild

A new look – inside and out – should be coming to Napa’s Subaru dealership, according to details in an application submitted to the city's planning department.

Don Lee, the owner of Hanlees Subaru at 495 Soscol Ave., would like to remodel the existing dealership, adding aluminum panels and other architectural elements and new signage.

Inside would get more attention, with new finishes throughout, the application said.

“The intent of the exterior changes is to freshen up the building materials and front façade that faces Soscol Avenue,” said the application.

“The building is quite old,” said Lee. Beside the internal remodel, “We are going to reskin the dealership exterior, modernizing it” to match the current Subaru dealership design style and brand requirements.

“We’re completely modernizing the existing building,” said Lee. “I think it’s a win-win it for everyone involved: the Gasser Foundation, me, the city of Napa” and consumers.

The remodel request is a switch from Lee’s original plan for his Subaru dealership. In 2019, Lee planned to build a brand new Napa dealership for the auto brand. That new building would have been located at 473 Soscol Ave.

