A new direction for Napa's Hanlees Subaru dealership: Remodel, not rebuild

A new look – inside and out – should be coming to Napa’s Subaru dealership, according to details in an application submitted to the city's planning department.
Don Lee, the owner of Hanlees Subaru at 495 Soscol Ave., would like to remodel the existing dealership, adding aluminum panels and other architectural elements and new signage.
Inside would get more attention, with new finishes throughout, the application said.
“The intent of the exterior changes is to freshen up the building materials and front façade that faces Soscol Avenue,” said the application.
“The building is quite old,” said Lee. Beside the internal remodel, “We are going to reskin the dealership exterior, modernizing it” to match the current Subaru dealership design style and brand requirements.
“We’re completely modernizing the existing building,” said Lee. “I think it’s a win-win it for everyone involved: the Gasser Foundation, me, the city of Napa” and consumers.
The remodel request is a switch from Lee’s original plan for his Subaru dealership. In 2019, Lee planned to build a brand new Napa dealership for the auto brand. That new building would have been located at 473 Soscol Ave.
However, after relinquishing his VW dealership in December, Lee said Subaru will remain where it is now, with the requested updates.
The newly proposed remodel should include: replacing the existing “Craftsman” style trellis with a cleaner simpler design, replacing existing stone veneer with Subaru “imaging” colors and materials, adding new aluminum panels, repainting the existing stucco and other improvements.
A 2019 preview of Lee's plan for a new building drew a cool reception from the Planning Commission, whose members asked designers for a more distinctively local style for the dealership – something less anonymous than the rectangle of metal paneling and sheet glass presented to city staff.
“We need to open up the box and jump out and not follow the cookie-cutter approach, and put in something unique that’s Napa-esque, that’s unique to Napa and not something you can see in every town,” said Commissioner Michael Murray in comparing the proposed Hanlees design to similar-looking dealerships across the Fairfield auto mall in Solano County.
Lee said he’s hoping his remodel plans will meet with the city’s approval. Is he concerned they may view his current remodel plans as too cookie-cutter?
He hopes not, said Lee. And if the city does require some alterations to avoid such an impression, “As long as it’s consistent with the (Subaru) factory requirements, maybe there’s some comprise that can be made. We’re certainly open to that.”
The Planning Commission is responsible for reviewing this proposal at a public hearing.
This isn’t the only dealership construction Lee is involved with. Workers have already broken ground and are building his new Chrysler dealership, to be located next to the Subaru building, on the south side. That future dealership address is 459 Soscol Ave.
