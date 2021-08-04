A new home for Napa's Share the Care: Nonprofit offers free medical supplies, equipment

Yvonne Baginski’s front porch in Napa has long been a resource for anyone needing medical supplies or equipment such as walkers or wheelchairs.
For years, locals would visit her home to either drop off or pick up such items — all for free. The grassroots program eventually became part of a nonprofit Baginski founded called Share The Care.
Today, Baginski’s front porch has found a new “home.” Share The Care just opened its first storefront—located at 162 S. Coombs St.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“I’m just so impressed with what they’ve done,” said Baginski, who retired from Share The Care in January. “I’m so amazed and so pleased they were able to get it off my front porch," she said with a laugh.
“It’s awesome,” said Share The Care board member Bob Nations, about the new location. Baginski “created such a valuable asset for our community but this represents the next chapter in the organization.”
With Baginski’s retirement and the storefront have come other changes. The nonprofit now includes Executive Director Sandra Oliva and Development Director Karin Morrisey.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Morrisey about the new storefront and leased space.
Anyone can “shop” at the store, she said. There’s no form to fill out or required donation.
“The only question we ask is ‘What do you need?’” said Oliva.
“Whoever needs help, we’re here to help,” said Nations.
The mission of Share The Care is to provide Napa County older adults “with advice and advocacy so resources are accessed, problems are solved and funds are allocated for health, well-being and quality of life,” said the group’s website.
The nonprofit can also assist in finding transportation, companionship, home care, legal assistance, counseling, gardening and handyman services, home repairs, medical equipment, grocery pickup and delivery, mail management and paperwork, support groups, meals, and activities.
Share The Care also offers the Stop Falls Napa Valley program, a free service that includes home safety assessments, grab bar installment, and home modification recommendations. All work is done by licensed professionals including occupational therapists and building contractors.
“Everyone wants to remain independent,” said Oliva. “It’s a struggle" to realize you or a loved one needs help.
“We’re here to support and provide resources or guidance to the resources you need,” she said.
Regardless of what people may expect, “Insurance doesn’t pay for everything,” you need to stay in your home, said Nations. “You might get a walker but not a wheelchair.” Hospital beds are likely not provided for free, he said.
The "store" part of Share The Care has a wide range of supplies and equipment for those in need. That includes adult briefs (diapers), canes, walkers, crutches, walking boots, diabetic supplies, disposable gloves, shower chairs, portable commodes, heating pads, transfer chairs, wheelchairs, wound care and ostomy supplies, and even things like lifts to help people get in and out of bed and electric wheelchairs.
Not only does this service recycle equipment, keep things out of landfills, etc., it also allows for earlier discharges from hospitals and nursing homes, said Baginski in an earlier interview.
According to Morrisey, the three most requested items from Share The Care are adult briefs, canes, and wheelchairs.
On Tuesday, after doing a quick count, Oliva noted that the store’s “inventory” currently includes more than 100 packages of briefs, 15 canes, and half a dozen transport or wheelchairs.
Even though the founder of Share The Care is no longer at the helm of the group, Baginski's name remains part of the organization.
To honor her efforts, the “store” part of the new location will be known as “Yvonne’s Front Porch.”
Photos: Napa nonprofit offers free medical supplies and equipment in new location
Share the Care just opened its first storefront at 162 S. Coombs St.
Share the Care just opened its first storefront at 162 S. Coombs St.
Share the Care just opened its first storefront at 162 S. Coombs St.
Share the Care just opened its first storefront at 162 S. Coombs St.
Share the Care just opened its first storefront at 162 S. Coombs St.
Share the Care just opened its first storefront at 162 S. Coombs St.
Share the Care just opened its first storefront at 162 S. Coombs St.
Share the Care just opened its first storefront at 162 S. Coombs St.
Share the Care just opened its first storefront at 162 S. Coombs St.
Share the Care just opened its first storefront at 162 S. Coombs St.
Share the Care just opened its first storefront at 162 S. Coombs St.
Share the Care just opened its first storefront at 162 S. Coombs St.
Yvonne's cabinet
Yvonne Baginski
Yvonne Baginski
Yvonne Baginski
Yvonne Baginski
Yvonne Baginski
Yvonne Baginski
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com