A new home for Napa's Share the Care: Nonprofit offers free medical supplies, equipment

“Everyone wants to remain independent,” said Oliva. “It’s a struggle" to realize you or a loved one needs help.

“We’re here to support and provide resources or guidance to the resources you need,” she said.

Regardless of what people may expect, “Insurance doesn’t pay for everything,” you need to stay in your home, said Nations. “You might get a walker but not a wheelchair.” Hospital beds are likely not provided for free, he said.

The "store" part of Share The Care has a wide range of supplies and equipment for those in need. That includes adult briefs (diapers), canes, walkers, crutches, walking boots, diabetic supplies, disposable gloves, shower chairs, portable commodes, heating pads, transfer chairs, wheelchairs, wound care and ostomy supplies, and even things like lifts to help people get in and out of bed and electric wheelchairs.

Not only does this service recycle equipment, keep things out of landfills, etc., it also allows for earlier discharges from hospitals and nursing homes, said Baginski in an earlier interview.

According to Morrisey, the three most requested items from Share The Care are adult briefs, canes, and wheelchairs.