A new kind of Monopoly: apartments in the cards for south Napa

In the game of Monopoly, Park Place, St. James Place, Marvin Gardens and Boardwalk are considered prime locations.
Inspired by the iconic board game, Napa Developer Joe Rossi has started creating his own real-life versions of the properties.
So far he’s built Park Place. The 10-unit complex is located at 4325 Byway East, behind a gas station facing Salvador Avenue.
Now, Rossi would like to “pass go” with the city once again. He recently submitted design review for his newest Monopoly-themed parcel: Saint James Place.
This collection of 23 apartments will fill a lot at 685 S. Freeway Drive, behind the Sciambra Bakery building.
“I plan on getting them built starting next year at springtime,” Rossi said last week.
He has purchase agreement with the Sciambra family to develop the lot upon city approval. The bakery is not part of this plan and sits on a separate parcel, explained Rossi.
Five three-story apartment buildings would contain the 23 units, said Rossi. There would be nine one-bedroom units and 14 two-bedroom units.
Rossi described the design of the buildings as “modern with colors that pop.”
There’s always a demand for apartment housing, said Rossi, particularly in Napa. “It was a good investment,” with a good location and good views.
Residents who land in one of the units at Saint James Place (which is spelled slightly differently than the matching Monopoly property name) would pay market rate rents, likely starting at about $2,000 for one bedroom homes, he said. And there's free parking.
Why roll the dice on the project now, in the middle of a pandemic?
By the time Saint James Place gets underway, “I feel things will change,” said Rossi. “The virus will subside and I think depending on the elections, we could be in for more growth.”
This isn’t the first time the city has pulled a “chance” card on the project.
The Sciambra Bakery site was subdivided in October 2003 which included the expansion of the existing bakery and the agreement to construct five three-story apartment buildings on the back of the parcel.
Rossi thinks that because the project has been approved before, it will pave the way for an easier approval this time around. “We don’t feel it’s an uphill battle,” he said.
Continuing the Monopoly theme, Rossi said plans for Marvin Gardens were recently submitted to the city for planning department review. That project would include four houses with “granny units" and is located at Tyson Court, south of Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
After that, Rossi will advance to Boardwalk. Rossi said that project would be located on Clay Street and will include six condos.
And why the Monopoly game names?
“I thought it was a good theme,” Rossi said simply.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
