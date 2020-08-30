A new kind of Monopoly: apartments in the cards for south Napa

Rossi described the design of the buildings as “modern with colors that pop.”

There’s always a demand for apartment housing, said Rossi, particularly in Napa. “It was a good investment,” with a good location and good views.

Residents who land in one of the units at Saint James Place (which is spelled slightly differently than the matching Monopoly property name) would pay market rate rents, likely starting at about $2,000 for one bedroom homes, he said. And there's free parking.

Why roll the dice on the project now, in the middle of a pandemic?

By the time Saint James Place gets underway, “I feel things will change,” said Rossi. “The virus will subside and I think depending on the elections, we could be in for more growth.”

This isn’t the first time the city has pulled a “chance” card on the project.