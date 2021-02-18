A pandemic school picture day in Napa

The students, wearing masks and standing six feet apart, waited outside in small groups for their turn.

“Oh, man, I’m cold,” said one student, bouncing up and down to warm up.

“How’s my hair?” asked one student to another.

“Yours looks perfect,” the student replied.

“It’s nice to have something normal, a regular school event,” for the kids whose past two school years have been radically impacted by the pandemic, said school Principal Janine Burt.

When parents were asked if they wanted a picture day, the answer was yes. “We need this,” was the message parents gave Burt.

“We’re hoping to get most of our kids so we can still have a yearbook and so it feels like their class is together,” said Burt. Of course, there are some families that are reluctant to come to school for any reason right now. However, “It’s nice to do something that feels like ‘real’ school.”

For safety, pictures were taken in a temporary outside studio created by photographer Brent Kesterson of Lasting Memories.