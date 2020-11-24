A parade of city vehicles spreads holiday cheer through Napa neighborhoods

Joining her on the Truck Parade route was Gabrielle Kirchhoff, the mother of a boy at the child-care center; three toddlers occupied most of a quad stroller on the sidewalk.

“We do the Christmas parade every year, and it's devastating to see it canceled,” Schmidt said. “But this is spread out far enough that we weren't going to be all on top of each other here.”

“Being on this street, I was so excited — didn't have to go very far,” said Terri Abraham as she and her adult daughter Jennifer Shugar awaited the parade in folding chairs curbside.

The procession was a breath of fresh air for Terri Abraham, an employee of the Napa County planning department who has worked from home since March and canceled a Thanksgiving-week visit to her son's family in Idaho amid surging COVID-19 infection rates.

“Surprised there aren't more people, but we needed this,” she said, looking south toward other families — a few per block, each group a few dozen feet removed from the rest. “And we need to let the city know we appreciate them.”

Farther down Linda Vista Avenue, seven people gathered with small U.S. and California flags in hand to greet the parade's showcases — including Napa Fire engines, an armored Napa Police vehicle and a California Highway Patrol car.