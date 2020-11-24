A parade of city vehicles spreads holiday cheer through Napa neighborhoods

From Shetler Avenue to Browns Valley Road to Jefferson Street, Napans on Tuesday were treated to a rare sight in a time of social distancing and stay-home orders: a parade.
A procession of 21 trucks and industrial vehicles greeted bystanders across various neighborhoods during the city of Napa's Truck Parade, organized ahead of a holiday season stripped of public celebrations by the coronavirus emergency.
Through their array of fire engines, police vehicles and cherry-picker lifts, Napa's public service agencies found a way to greet residents while keeping a safe distance.
City parks officials billed the wheeled parade — which followed a counterclockwise path from Soscol Avenue through east and north Napa, Browns Valley, Foster Road and finally Napa High School — as a touch of celebration for those who must do without Napa's annual tree lighting and Christmas parade, which would have taken place this week.
And during the two hours of the procession, the gesture was appreciated by onlookers who never expected to see such celebrations in their own neighborhoods far from downtown.
“This is the first time, definitely, they've gone down our rural streets — it was so nice to just walk out our front door,” said Vanessa Schmidt near the corner of Linda Vista Avenue and Redwood Road, where she runs Green Baby Childcare.
Joining her on the Truck Parade route was Gabrielle Kirchhoff, the mother of a boy at the child-care center; three toddlers occupied most of a quad stroller on the sidewalk.
“We do the Christmas parade every year, and it's devastating to see it canceled,” Schmidt said. “But this is spread out far enough that we weren't going to be all on top of each other here.”
“Being on this street, I was so excited — didn't have to go very far,” said Terri Abraham as she and her adult daughter Jennifer Shugar awaited the parade in folding chairs curbside.
The procession was a breath of fresh air for Terri Abraham, an employee of the Napa County planning department who has worked from home since March and canceled a Thanksgiving-week visit to her son's family in Idaho amid surging COVID-19 infection rates.
“Surprised there aren't more people, but we needed this,” she said, looking south toward other families — a few per block, each group a few dozen feet removed from the rest. “And we need to let the city know we appreciate them.”
Farther down Linda Vista Avenue, seven people gathered with small U.S. and California flags in hand to greet the parade's showcases — including Napa Fire engines, an armored Napa Police vehicle and a California Highway Patrol car.
“It's great the whole community could come out today and not feel cramped in,” said Monica Knecht. “People are coming together to say thank you, especially after the fire season and everything we've gone through this year.”
Joining the vehicles from Napa's public safety agencies were those from other agencies, among them a Napa Recycling truck, a Vine bus, and various trucks owned by the city's Public Works and other divisions.
In creating a substitute for Napa's canceled downtown events, the city settled on a parade that took place on a workday instead of the Thanksgiving weekend, with children out from school the entire week able to watch from their home streets, according to Recreation Manager Katrina Gregory.
Even in the absence of the throngs that usually line the streets on Thanksgiving weekend or the Fourth of July, she said afterward, the appreciation of onlookers was evident.
“It was an overwhelming response,” said Gregory, who rode in a city park ranger's truck early in the parade. “People were holding up thank-you cards, (and) a lot of staff told me it was a highlight of their career, even after working here for decades, so it was a good experience on both ends.”
