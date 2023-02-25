Walking around downtown Napa at night is often a vivid, lively experience, filled with the sight of people enjoying meals and drinks among the tasting rooms, high-end restaurants and looming hotels.

But if one looks down at the sidewalk while walking, stares at the gray concrete stepped upon by thousands of tourists and Napans alike, curious concrete-filled metal circles will occasionally pop up.

Some of those circles are cold remnants of downtown Napa’s paid parking past. They were once parking meters, removed in 1993, with their poles hacked out in 1996 — roughly 50 years after being first installed, according to Napa Valley Register reporting at the time.

“Motorists can finally breathe easy,” wrote Register reporter Kevin Courtney in a 1996 article. “Parking meters are dead and they’re not coming back.”

But though the meters are easy to miss 30 years later, it would be a mistake to interpret their remains as ancient and fading history.

Indeed, after decades of free parking on downtown Napa streets, the meters could very well be resurrected in some new form — though likely not coin-operated — later this year.

That’s because the city is currently at work developing a paid parking program for downtown and the Oxbow district.

Since the city announced those plans in early January, many Napans have criticized the idea of installing paid parking in those areas, arguing — among much else — that charging to park will discourage locals and visitors from coming downtown, that it will hurt local businesses, and that it will essentially punish the employees who park in those spaces.

“I don’t want to come downtown and have to pay for parking every time I come down here,” said Napa resident Carol Barge at a January city meeting about parking. “The tourists aren’t going to bear the brunt of that; we are going to bear the brunt of that. And I don’t see it as a problem. I think you’re trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Many arguments against paid parking can be found on a change.org petition — started by Indra Fortney, founder of Boho Lifestyle on downtown First Street — that had 368 signatures as of Friday.

The petition argues that local merchants and residents are concerned about the cost of installing and maintaining meters; that meters discourage locals and visitors from coming downtown and supporting local businesses; that they deter longer stays downtown; that they "detract from the small town charm of Napa;" and that they decrease options for employee parking.

Fortney said in an interview that she's been getting input from business owners in the city center, and the consensus seems to be that paid parking is a concern, in part because the business owners don't feel like the city has properly involved them in the conversation.

She added that Napa competes with other similar cities — such as Petaluma and Sonoma — for visitors on day trips and charging visitors to park would be an irritant to both them and locals.

"It’s shocking to downtown merchants that we haven’t been involved in this conversation," Fortney said. "It affects our livelihood. It affects our businesses. And if something that’s done on our behalf, I think we should be folded into that conversation."

But city parking staff and the consultants working with them see the addition of paid parking as a measure that, in theory, will free up in-demand downtown spaces, and thus make parking in the area easier. It’s also one part of an overall strategy — one that's existed for years — to mitigate the impact of rising parking occupancy rates, which have gone up along with the development of downtown Napa and the rise of the local tourism industry.

Currently, many long-term parkers use the free, time-limited spaces on the streets in the downtown and Oxbow district, instead of using the more distant long-term parking lot or parking garage spaces. Many drivers either stay in those free spaces longer than the time limit allows, or switch to other time-limited spaces, according to city parking manager Tony Valadez.

On average, according to city license plate reader data, 38% of vehicles are parked for three hours or more in the spaces limited to two hours, Valadez said in an email.

The end result is that street parking spaces in the still-developing downtown and Oxbow district are often almost full during peak hours — hitting an average occupancy of 85% in 2022 — while the city’s garages and surface lots still have space, with an average 2022 peak hours occupancy rate of 59%, according to Valadez.

“To put that into perspective, of the approximately 650 on-street parking spaces, only 39 on-street parking spaces are available throughout the entire downtown and Oxbow area,” Valadez said.

That means, according to Valadez, short-term parkers seeking a spot near their destination often can’t find one, and therefore leave the area. The paid parking plan would, in theory, help open up access to those high-demand spots, by herding those who park long-term in those spots — such as employees of downtown businesses — to the city’s less-used parking lots and garages.

It’s also important to note, Valadez continue, that there are more than twice as many off-street public parking spaces than curbside ones — about 1,350 off-street compared to about 650 on-street — which means that, from a numbers perspective, there’s certainly enough room to move some of that on-street occupancy to the lots and garages.

The plan is still being figured out

The paid parking plan itself is still in development, and almost no details about it have so far been released to the public.

But the city has been working to eventually bring about a paid parking plan, and other parking management measures, for several years. Much of the rationale for those measures is contained in a 2015 Parking Management Plan by Walker Parking Consultants.

“The increasing popularity of Downtown Napa, including the Oxbow Commercial District, is leading to a greater demand for parking as new businesses are opened and development is planned,” the 2015 report says. “The greater demand for parking requires not only more parking spaces to serve the area, but also that parking spaces be used more efficiently, resulting in an improved and comprehensive system of management and funding policies for the district.”

The 2015 plan suggested several parking management measures that the city is still aiming to pursue. (Along similar lines, a follow-up 2018 study of the city’s parking needs, by the firm Dixon Resources Unlimited, found that Napa’s parking occupancy had generally increased amid growing retail and hotel business.)

That includes suggestions to build more parking, another way parking occupancy stresses could be eased. Valadez said the city still intends to either build a new garage or replace an existing one, though doing so is costly and would likely require Napa to line up multiple revenue sources.

Of course, another suggestion of the 2015 plan was a metering program; a year later, Napa went so far as to plan for a pilot paid parking program that would have installed pay-to-park zones for about 500 spaces on Main, First and Second streets, according to past Register reporting, though the project never got off the ground.

Valadez said that, because he was hired by the city in 2018, he isn’t exactly sure what happened with the pilot project. But to the best of his knowledge, the city didn’t have a parking manager at the time, so there wasn’t anyone around to implement the pilot.

And once Valadez was hired, he recalled, other important measures suggested by the plan had to be taken care of before paid parking program could be introduced, such as hiring parking staff and equipping them with license plate readers for parking enforcement.

But shortly after the Napa City Council approved the license plate readers in November 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, which Valadez said played a big part in slowing down the city’s pay-to-park plans over the next few years.

With the city's pandemic-related uncertainty all but gone by late 2022 — and with tourism essentially recovered a year earlier — Napa has essentially kicked those pre-pandemic parking plans back into gear.

Public engagement for the parking plan kicks off

Before Napa announced a paid parking plan would be moving forward in early January, the city carried out a parking survey during the holiday season of 2022, receiving 507 responses. About 35% of respondents said it took them more than 10 minutes to find a parking spot during their most recent visits to the downtown or Oxbow district, and roughly the same number said they were “very dissatisfied” with their overall parking experience.

Those survey results were presented as another reason for the city to pursue a paid parking program by consultant Julie Dixon, founder of Dixon Resources Unlimited, during the January meeting at Napa City Hall.

It was at that meeting — almost entirely focused on receiving community feedback on parking — that a fair amount of community criticism the pay-to-park idea materialized. Many other commenters shared their specific concerns about parking in Napa.

Perhaps most prominent among the concerns was employee parking; many said the current system doesn't work, and that a new paid system could make things even worse.

For example, Ryan Herzog, tasting room lead at the California Brandy House on First Street, said he personally experiences a lack of parking availability, and so has to park in the time-limited zones.

“Any time the eight-hour, or the all-day, parking is taken, which is very, very frequently, I’m getting a ticket,” Herzog said. “And other people who are just trying to work are getting a ticket.”

Many also expressed at the meeting that they weren’t aware of the currently underused $30-per-month permitted spaces in city garages. According to Valadez, there are only 27 current permitted spaces among city lots and garages, though there used to be more. He said he previously dropped the number of permit spaces down about 27 because of lack of use, but he can increase them if there's demand.

Valadez added in an email that employee permit parking could serve as one part of the solution to the high downtown parking occupancy rates.

"If employee permit parking is established in the least utilized locations, it stands to reason that occupancy will be more evenly distributed throughout the downtown and Oxbow area," Valadez wrote.

But some at the meeting noted that permitted parking still imposed a cost on employees, and that some employees weren't comfortable walking to the garages. Claire Jolliffe, general manager at Monday Bakery, noted at that the parking garages likely don't feel like a safe place to park for many of the women who work there, and who arrive at work very early in the morning.

Others expressed neutrality or some positivity about a paid program.

Maureen Trippe, a co-founder of Slow Down Napa, said the group hasn’t taken a position on a potential paid parking plan, given that its focus is on improving traffic safety. But, under that mission, she said she theoretically might support the investments of revenue from a paid parking program into improving traffic safety, or into supporting multimodal transportation in the downtown area — for example, by investing in additional bike parking.

Trippe’s comments resembled those of Carlotta Sainato, program manager of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, who said at the January meeting that adding paid parking spaces could be a chance to add more bike parking to downtown and Oxbow, where she said two-wheeled parking is scarce.

According to a schedule included in Dixon’s January meeting presentation, the city is currently working on the “prepare” stage of the plan, which involves preparing financial modeling and updates to city code. That will set the stage for a vendor selection process. And then, if approved by the Napa City Council, the program would be set to fully roll out in the summer or fall this year.

A second community meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Napa Senior Activity Center, Valadez said. That meeting will be more of an informational session, focused on sharing "why" the city is working on a paid parking project. Explaining what specifically the plan is will likely be the next step after that, he said.

“There is no cookie-cutter paid parking solution and we’re working hard on figuring out a potential solution that addresses the needs of every stakeholder, which means we will have to customize things like determining paid parking zones, hours of operation, time limits, and price ranges,” Valadez said.