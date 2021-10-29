A Raising Cane's restaurant may come to Napa depending on a Napa City Council drive-thru decision

A Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant may be coming to a Napa site originally planned as a Chick-fil-A, according to the developer of the Soscol Square Shopping Center project.
But a Napa City Council decision Tuesday on whether to deny a drive-thru use permit for the restaurant will determine if the Raising Cane’s remains a tenant for the site, said Doug Porozni, chairman of Ronmor Real Estate LLC.
“If there isn’t a drive-thru, it isn’t coming,” Porozni said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The drive-thru, one portion of the Soscol Square Shopping Center project, is up for question because it would increase greenhouse gas emissions created by idling cars, according to an appeal letter filed with the city by David Kearney-Brown, co-chair of Napa Climate NOW!
For the same climate-based reasons, the letter also asks the council to consider adopting a moratorium on the construction of new drive-thrus throughout the city.
“While the project may meet the City's code requirements, and the CEQA analysts concluded that with mitigations the GHG emissions would be ‘less than significant,’ we firmly believe that approval of the drive-through component of this project flies in the face of the City's efforts to reduce emissions and serve as a leader in addressing climate change,” wrote Kearney-Brown.
People are also reading…
The project, planned for a seven-acre site at the intersection of Soscol Avenue and Gasser Drive, includes the 4,970-square-foot restaurant with a double lane drive-thru, a 55,000-square-foot Kohl’s department store, and a 9,800-square-foot retail building.
The city of Napa Planning Commission approved the project 4-1 in August. Commissioners raised concerns about the impact of the drive-thru on greenhouse gas emissions, but they voted to approve the project after the developer conceded to several other environmental conditions.
Commissioner Bob Massaro cast the sole vote in opposition to the project because of the drive-thru. Massaro said at the meeting that he wanted to see the city work on a policy to ban the construction of future drive-thrus in the city.
“I can’t in good conscience vote yes with the drive-thru,” Massaro said
Napa Climate NOW! appealed the drive-thru portion of the project in August. Then, early in October, the Napa City Council voted 3-1 to delay the decision on the drive-thru to November, with Mayor Scott Sedgley — who said public commenters had convinced him not to move forward with the drive-thru — voting in opposition.
At the time, the councilmembers cited a desire for more information and hope that the appellant and developer could work together.
Porozni said at the meeting that a continuance would give Ronmor a chance to bring a restaurateur to a future meeting to talk about the drive-thru and how it plays into the restaurants’ business model. He said in an interview that the representative will be present at the Tuesday meeting.
A Raising Cane’s representative didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time. The Louisiana-based company has about 500 restaurants nationwide and has recently made a push to open restaurants in Northern and Central California.
Porozni said that Ronmor would have to reconsider the development project if the drive-thru is denied because the restaurant does a lot to make the project financially feasible. He also said drive-thrus have received greater demand throughout the pandemic, which he said has resulted in a greater desire for drive-thrus from potential tenants of the restaurant space.
Several cities have banned the construction of new drive-thrus for environmental, traffic, and health reasons, according to a report from The New York Times. But, because of the success of drive-thrus during the pandemic, fast food restaurants across the country are revamping drive-thru designs and testing new setups, according to The Times.
Porozni added that it’s up to the council whether future drive-thrus are ultimately banned, but he doesn’t think the Soscol Square Project should be used as the “test model” for that kind of policy.
“We mitigated and added more than we needed to because we’re sensitive to the climate issue,” Porozni said. “… But that is our most valuable piece of land in that corner.”
Bayard Fox, a member of Napa Climate NOW!, said it’s the responsibility of Napa’s constituents to have their voices heard about the importance of mitigating climate change. Fox has previously suggested that other, non-drive-thru business options, such as a Trader Joe's, could work well on the restaurant site, especially if the building is redesigned to use space taken up by the drive-thru in current plans.
Fox said he’s trying to appreciate the challenges Ronmor has faced, but that a policy change to mitigate climate change will protect the public at large.
“Public policy created by the city and the city council in direct response to their constituency,” Fox said. “If we don’t vocalize our priorities to our City Council, nothing will happen. And the status quo is unacceptable.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Make no bones about it, Napans Frank and Jennifer Rodriguez love celebrating Halloween.
Napa Council approves grant application to transition Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing is looking to transition Napa’s Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents.
Twenty months after he caused the drunk driving crash that left one family mourning the loss of a son, brother, and friend, Gary Lee Lindstrom…
For 35 years, Tom Flesher has been at the keyboards at First Presbyterian in Napa. That's about to change.
The story of the Napa Valley’s award-winning Charros de Honrama had humble beginnings.
Vintage High School twin brothers are collecting backpacks for Afghan refugees in need.
Restaurants, glamping, clubhouse pools, bowling, hiking and a floating fitness center are among the proposals for Lake Berryessa resorts.
The name of the dual-language academy that debuts in August 2022 is meant to call to mind unity – of two languages and different student bodies.
A state-mandated panel reviewing the county's water situation is debating how much groundwater pumping affects the Napa River.
A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Such are just some of the treasures found…
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.