A refuge once more, Napa's CrossWalk Community Church shelters fire evacuees

When Cliff Handy fled his residence on Soda Canyon Road at 8 a.m. Wednesday, he took with him two humans, four cats, two dogs and an African Grey Parrot.

And they needed somewhere to stay.

Handy had awoken at 3 a.m. Wednesday to the sight of visible flames from the LNU (Lake-Napa Unit) Lightning Complex fires. He’d been bracing for the possibility that fire would come for his property, just west of Atlas Peak—but for a while, it seemed the wind Tuesday night was blowing in their favor.

That changed in a matter of hours as wind switched directions. As flames edged closer to the property, Handy scrambled to evacuate his ex-wife, Bess O’Hara, and her daughter, Tracy Murphy. By the time the three had gathered up the animals on the property, “it was in the backyard,” Handy said of the fire. They’d left in a matter of minutes, and there’d been no time to spare.

“It was in the field burning right up to the house,” he said.

They’d managed to pack several kinds of pet food, O’Hara’s medicine and not much more, Murphy said.