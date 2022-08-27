A remnant remains from Napa's train past

A big, barn-like building on Soscol Avenue in the city of Napa remains as one of the few reminders of Napa County’s early 1900’s electric rail system.

People could take electric trains from Vallejo to Calistoga. Within the city of Napa, tracks with overhead electrical lines went along Soscol Avenue, crossed the Napa River on Third Street, went through downtown past the courthouse and headed north on Jefferson Street.

In the early 20th century, electric trains were a mass transit force to be reckoned with, a kind of Napa Valley mini-BART system.

“The Napa Valley interurban was used frequently by people traveling locally in Napa and by people commuting to San Francisco,” the Napa County Historical Society said on its website. “It had very regular service and was known to be reliable.”

Napa County also had conventional trains. But while both systems carried passengers, the electric train was the people-mover workhorse.

A local hub for the electric train system was the car house at Soscol Avenue and Sixth Street. Construction work on the building began by May 1907, with workers excavating a pit that could be used to work underneath the train cars for maintenance and repairs.

By October 1907, the building was just about finished and called by the Sacramento Daily Union “a commodious structure.”

That “commodious structure” today has been altered and houses such businesses as auto repair businesses and a smog check shop. But signs of the past remain.

Kelly Dicker runs Wine Country Motors, one of several businesses in the train barn. He’s heard about the building’s history.

“People would drift in every once in a while,” he said. “There were a couple of railroaders.”

He pointed to an iron train track rail visible in the concrete floor. The tracks are submerged, he said.

“They go that way, in that room,” he said.

No longer is the building wide-open inside. A brick wall divides the Wine Country Motors space from other spaces. But a building that was good for fixing trains seems to be good for fixing cars. Dicker said the high ceiling keeps it cool in the summer.

The old train barn's future is a question mark. In 2016, the property owner proposed tearing it down as part of a development that would bring a 72-unit, four-story apartment building, four-story hotel and restaurant to the site.

The basic idea of the project was well-received by the city Planning Commission in 2016, though they and others voiced concerns about possibly losing the train barn. Then the proposal disappeared from the public view.

The owner couldn’t be reached for comment.

All of this is a reminder of the heyday of the electric trains. Such trains in the early 20th century ran all over the region, powered by overhead lines or electric third rails. They ran from Sacramento to San Francisco. They ran down major streets in such places as Suisun City and Woodland.

The Napa Electric Railway ran its last train between Napa and Vallejo in February 1938. About 100 passengers turned out for the occasion, including electric railroad hobbyists from all over California.

In late November, 1939, crews began removing electric train track between Napa and Calistoga. The Napa Register at the time called this another step in eliminating a transit system that served Napa Valley for many years, until buses and trucks replaced it.

To be clear, these were not the train tracks that remain today and are used by the Napa Valley Wine Train. Those remaining tracks have a history all their own tied to the area's system for conventional train.

Napa Valley Railroad and California Pacific Railroad in the late 1860s built lines for steam trains that combined extended from Calistoga to Vallejo. The Southern Pacific later owned the line.

The Southern Pacific in the early 20th century ran a more limited passenger service up the Napa Valley than did the electric trains. It abandoned the passenger service in 1929, though freight service continued several decades longer.

Most of these right-of-ways remain today, though a segment between St. Helena and Calistoga was abandoned. Southern Pacific by 1984 also wanted to abandon the remaining Napa Valley segment running from Krug winery to south of the city of Napa. Instead, the line was purchased for the Napa Valley Wine Train.

This remaining railroad right-of-way forms the backbone for a possible Napa County passenger rail revival.