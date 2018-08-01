ST. HELENA -- It’s a recent Saturday afternoon in St. Helena and Police Officer Sandra Felix is taking respite from the mid-July warmth in the comfort of her air-conditioned police cruiser.
From the passenger seat, I can see the tourists braving the heat in the name of vacation: they’re out in full force. Women wearing floral maxi dresses stroll down Main Street after a morning filled with wine tastings up and down the valley. Tourist season is in full swing and cars sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic as chauffeurs hurry up and wait in big black SUVs in attempts to get their passengers to the next reservation on time.
Felix is 33 but she looks younger. She has her dark brown hair slicked back in a tight bun and wears Ray-Ban sunglasses. She has worked in St. Helena since last December. We drive around, patrolling and waiting for a call from the dispatcher to come in. We head down Spring Street listening to the police radio click on and off as dispatchers at different agencies around the county detail the most pressing situations happening in their jurisdictions. There are reports of people acting intoxicated on Jefferson Street in Napa and collisions along Silverado Trail, yet we are still waiting for a call to come.
The violations that St. Helena police see most frequently include alcohol-related offenses like DUIs, public intoxication, and domestic violence. Additionally, there are numerous property crimes like theft, vehicle and house burglaries, and occasionally shoplifting.
Elderly woman with back pain
No crimes have occurred this afternoon, but after about 20 minutes it’s our turn to respond to a call: an elderly woman at Silverado Orchards is suffering from back pain. Felix turns on her flashing lights and heads down Main Street. She ends up directly behind the American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance as both vehicles drive down Pope Street in a hurry to administer emergency care.
“You beat me,” says Felix to the EMTs. As we walk through the automatic doors and past the Fourth of July streamers still hanging from the lobby ceiling, Felix explains that the police are dispatched to all medical calls.
We approach the front desk to inquire where the medical emergency. The young man answering the phones is unaware of any such emergency. Both parties are a bit confused, but just in time, the EMTs come through the doors and tell us it’s on the second floor.
We all ride the elevator together; the gurney makes it a tight fit. Turning the corner, we see two firefighters who are already on the scene. Felix and I enter last, and hear the woman tell of the fall she sustained a few days prior. She is still suffering from immense back pain and wants to go to the hospital. We look on, and when Felix is confident that the EMTs are taking care of it, she quietly steps away.
We get back into the police cruiser, and no more than two minutes later, there’s another medical emergency, this time at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone.
A man in his 70s has fallen down the stone steps and hit his head. Felix turns on the lights and siren and speeds through town, weaving quickly to avoid cars in turning lanes and those that have little room to move out of the way due to weekend congestion. If you’ve never gone 44 mph down the center lane of Main Street from one end of town to the other with sirens a-blazing, believe me, it’s thrilling.
Upon arrival, we see a man lying in the parking lot surrounded by his family with a blood-soaked shirt and a compress against his forehead to stop the bleeding. It’s just shy of 95 degrees and there are melted ice cubes on his chest and strewn around to cool him down.
Again, we’re not the first to arrive, as the paramedics are already there and need little help administering care. We wait in the heat and watch until it is determined that the man needs stitches and will have to be taken to the hospital. We leave when Felix decides her presence is no longer necessary.
Surprise, somebody’s inside
Up next on the Saturday afternoon schedule is a planned house check, because the homeowners have been out of town. We arrive and make sure the front door is locked, then we open up the wooden gate to the back. Upon first glance, all looks to be in place, yet after walking around the backyard we see a light on in the bathroom. This seems a little off so we peer inside and see another light on in the living room.
“I think somebody’s inside,” says Felix. We approach cautiously and to our surprise, somebody is inside. We are shocked to see the middle-aged homeowner plopped on his couch reading the newspaper. He sees us, too, and ventures outside to jokingly ask us how he can be sure that we are actually the St. Helena police. Upon confirmation that Felix has a police badge and gun, he inquiries about other services provided, asking if we do weeds and windows as well.
His wife thanks us for our thoroughness and apologizes for forgetting to let us know they were back in town.
“Sometimes they come back and forget to call us,” says Felix, amused and not the least bit annoyed. She likes working in a small town because it leaves time for her to get involved with the community.
Building relationships
This involvement is the style of policing that Police Chief Bill Imboden thinks is characteristic of St. Helena.
“We don’t have specialized teams; we just have the whole department practicing what we call community-oriented policing,” says Imboden. “That’s all we’ve ever done; we just don’t have a fancy name for it.”
He believes it’s essential to talk with locals to get to know the community and be engaged in non-law enforcement activities. For this reason, he immerses himself in activities such as walking the Farmers’ Market every Friday and being a member of the American Legion.
Felix echoes his sentiment, mentioning that she gets to work with children living in the Stonebridge apartments and has the chance to talk with them and lead by example.
“We get more time to go out into the community and get to know them and build relationships,” she says.
Back in the cruiser
We hop back into the car and after responding to three calls in a row, the afternoon push is winding down and we have time to cruise around. This mostly entails driving up Highway 29 to Deer Park Road, and coming back on Silverado Trail to Zinfandel Lane, then doing it again. These are the town limits, which we monitor until being alerted to a minor collision on Charter Oak Avenue. We arrive but are quickly waved away by the drivers involved; they don’t need our assistance for a crash that was so minor I struggled to find any cosmetic signs that there had even been one. We see the sergeant driving by in his SUV and wave.
Today, Felix is the only officer on the day shift. There are two 12-hour shifts, starting at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. There are supposed to be two officers working per shift, but because some officers are on vacation, the sergeant on duty is out covering for one. The department is short-staffed and Imboden said he would like to remedy this, given the necessary financial resources.
“If I was going to add bodies at this point, I’d like to add them to patrol,” Imboden says back at the station. “I was stuffing mailers when you walked in.” He was also answering phones for dispatch.
“I don’t do police work anymore, I make it possible for the other guys to do the police work,” he adds. Imboden tries to take on as much work as he can at the station so that he can to free up the patrol officers.
“I’ll stuff envelopes every day if I could have another officer,” says Imboden. In total, there are 27 people working for the police department. Besides Imboden, it includes a lieutenant, two sergeants, eight officers, a community service officer and seven volunteers. Additionally, the department includes one dispatcher supervisor, four dispatchers and two per diem dispatchers.
Driving in the turn lane
It’s almost 6 p.m. and we wait in the parking lot by the high school looking for any drivers committing traffic violations. Felix is telling me about her kids, when mid-sentence she peels out of the parking lot and turns on her lights to follow a Range Rover turning left onto Grayson Avenue. She is already getting out of the car before I’ve even realized why she has pulled over the Range Rover.
“You can’t drive more than 300 feet in the turn lane,” she says. After running his license and plates, she lets him off with just a warning because she thinks that this can be just as effective as issuing a citation.
“He’s a local,” she adds.
Tired from the three hours I’ve just spent watching Felix do her job, I head home for dinner before coming back at 8:30 p.m. to ride along on the graveyard shift with Officer Fil Bianco.
‘The Uber won’t come!’
I anticipate a busy night in the town with Bianco, yet more than an hour goes by with not a single call. It’s Saturday night and it seems like most St. Helena residents and criminals have tucked in early.
We drive all around town and pull into every vacant lot on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary. With nothing noteworthy to be found, Bianco heads up Howell Mountain to show me the eastern city limits. Around 10 p.m., we see four figures standing on the side of the winding road. They are illuminated by the car’s headlights in the otherwise dark night. As we get closer, we see that they are all young women in nice dresses, with their arms outstretched and their thumbs pointed skyward in the unmistakable hitchhiking position. We pull over and Bianco rolls down his window.
“Will you give us a ride home on Pope Street?” one asks. A bit alarmed, Bianco asks what happened, and his question is met with a chorus of answers all at the same time.
“The Uber won’t come!” says one. “We’ve been waiting for an Uber forever!” adds another.
Bianco is happy to help and fits the two who need a ride in the backseat. The other two decide to stay on Howell Mountain.
“I won’t post this on Instagram,” says one of the women in the back of the police car, and they both erupt into fits of laughter. They chronicle parts of their night out to each other and Bianco is glad that they opted to get a ride instead of driving after a night of drinking.
“I’ve never been picked up by a cop before and I think that’s so amazing that you are giving us a ride,” says Ashley Leon.
“Heck, yeah,” Bianco answers. Unlike a conventional Uber, the back doors don’t open from the inside, so when we arrive, Bianco assists the women in exiting the vehicle.
“We love St. Helena, we love our cops,” says Leon.
“We feel so safe,” says her friend, Megan Bainbridge. This ability of officers to pick up young women hailing rides on the side of the road on a Saturday night is one of the reasons why St. Helena is thought of as such a safe community.
“We don’t have a lot of violent crime, we’re lucky in that regard,” says Imboden. “We do get it; we just don’t get it at the volume that bigger cities get it.” He measures the department’s success by the fact that it hasn’t had many violent crimes. “Knock on wood we haven’t had a homicide since 2004,” he adds.
Bianco and I head back to the station and I call it a night. I can’t help but walk away with the feeling that I’ve just seen the police log come to life.
Editor's Note: This is the first part of a two-part series. In the second part of this story, freelancer Lindsey Krill continues her interview with St. Helena Police Chief Bill Imboden about the current state of the St. Helena Police Department.