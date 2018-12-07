Try 1 month for 99¢
Mt. George playground

NVUSD Board President Joe Schunk cuts the ribbon officially re-opening the grass play area at Mt. George Elementary School, joined by, from left, Superintendent Dr. Rosanna Mucetti, Mt. George Principal Julie Tyler, Board Trustee-elect David Gracia, Board Trustees Robin Jankiewicz and Jose Hurtado, and three students.

Students at Mt. George Elementary School were able to run, play, roll and do cartwheels on their grass play area again Thursday , thanks to a newly completed project to repair and replace the septic and storm sewer systems at the school, install recycled water for irrigation, and resod the 1.5 acres acre grass area, which had been removed for the work.

The $1 million project was funded primarily through Measure H, the school improvement bond approved by NVUSD-area voters in June 2016.

NVUSD Board members, staff, teachers, students and parents were on hand today for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

David Gracia, a Mt. George parent and NVUSD Board trustee-elect, thanked the District for using sod rather than seed to replace the grass field, which the students have not had access to for more than a year.

“It’s the difference between us being able to use the field this year versus not being able to use it until next year,” he told the students, who responded with cheers.

“I want to thank the Mt. George staff, students and parents for their patience while construction was happening,” said NVUSD Superintendent Dr. Rosanna Mucetti, “and most of all, I want to thank the community, for their support of Measure H and our schools. Our students deserve safe, modern, clean schools. This is the first of many projects we’ll complete and celebrate during the next few years.”

