Over the next few weeks, those around the American Canyon waterfront, or along the southernmost parts of the Napa River by San Pablo Bay, might catch a glimpse of an unusual sight.

A cruise ship. Well, not the kind of ship that carries thousands of travelers to tropical destinations.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

This cruise ship is actually a modern riverboat.

The American Jazz made its West Coast debut on March 3, as it cruised from San Francisco to Sacramento to pick up its first paying passengers. According to the cruise ship's owner American Cruise Lines, it could be the first time in 80 years that this type of cruise ship has traveled on the delta.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the 345-foot-long boat traveled about 4 miles up the Napa River, near Vallejo and American Canyon. After anchoring in Vallejo, guests were then invited to take “luxury transportation” (on wheels) to Napa. Experiences included a ride on the Napa Valley Wine Train, visits to Trefethen Family Vineyard, Artesa Vineyards & Winery or Raymond Vineyards, or shopping in downtown Napa.

“Everything we do is destination-focused,” said Alexa Paolella, a spokesperson for American Cruise Lines. “Our guests choose their excursions and everything is included.”

The San Francisco Bay Cruise runs eight days and seven nights. Spread over six decks, it has room for 180 passengers, plus staff. Traveling along the San Joaquin River, Sacramento River, southern Napa River and San Francisco Bay, the itinerary includes stops at or planned excursions to Sacramento, Napa, Stockton and San Francisco.

Prices currently start at $6,330 per person and range to more than $11,000 per person.

The first American Jazz bay cruises were originally scheduled for late February but Paolella said the first departure was March 3.

During an interview in September, Paolella said at the time that she believed that the large riverboat would dock or anchor closer to the city of Napa itself, but such a stop is not part of the current itinerary.

When asked about how popular the tours have been so far, Paolella said, “The cruises have sold extremely well.”

All rooms for March cruises are sold out. In fact, additional San Francisco Bay cruises have been added for November and December.

When asked about the demand, Paolella said that for many cruisers, “there’s a major desire to go on overnight cruises on luxury riverboats.” And for Northern Californians, Sacramento is a convenient launching site. “Nothing beats being able to just drive to a port and jump on a ship,” she said.

According to Paolella, American Cruise Lines ships are all U.S.-owned and built. The American Jazz previously cruised on the Mississippi River, then traveled through the Panama Canal to the West Coast.

Paolella declined to list the number of employees on such riverboats, but said it’s usually a ratio of about one crew member for every three guests.

For those who want to see the American Jazz on the Napa River, it’s not too late. The riverboat embarks on two more San Francisco cruises, each starting March 17 and 24.

New photos and video from the cruise have not yet been released by the cruise ship company. Public social media posts are few, but one video of the ship taken by a Rio Vista woman can be seen on YouTube.

This summer, the American Jazz will travel up the West Coast for Oregon river tours.

Photos: Take a look at the new luxury cruise coming to near Napa Valley The American Jazz riverboat The American Jazz river boat The American Jazz river boat A Napa Valley luxury cruise A Napa Valley luxury cruise A Napa Valley luxury cruise A (near) Napa Valley luxury cruise A Napa Valley luxury cruise A Napa Valley luxury cruise A Napa Valley luxury cruise A (near) Napa Valley luxury cruise A (near) Napa Valley luxury cruise