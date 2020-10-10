A smaller harvest spells trouble for Napa Valley's agricultural workforce

He voiced hope that individual employers would take responsibility for their workers, noting his own company had been able to scrounge together enough work to keep his own crews going.

“We’re fortunate that we had enough other projects we were doing … that we’ve been able to keep them busy,” Wolf said. “We’ve tried to spread out the picking that we have among as many of the crews as we can, and we’re trying to be as equitable as we can about it.”

Crews had lost work even before the Glass Fire erupted in September, Wolf said; smoke from the LNU Lightning Complex made the wine industry skittish, and legions of wineries hoped to submit grape and wine samples for smoke taint testing before proceeding with harvest. Amid substantial backlogs at labs performing the testing, Wolf said, wineries were having a hard time deciding what to pick and what not to pick – and “rightly so.”

And so wineries face a sort of paradox: as long as they did not know the fate of their grapes, the crop was both tainted and not. All the while, “everything else was moving on,” Wolf said: sugar and pH levels in the grapes was rising, acid was dropping, and the grapes were maturing.