A video on the internet says you should use soap to clean your groceries. Don't listen.

There is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Given the continued uncertainty and anxiety around coronavirus, the natural response is a desire to protect ourselves in every possible way. For many, that has meant washing produce with dish soap, antibacterial wipes, disinfecting sprays and other household cleaners.

There is only one word I need to address those practices: Don't.

Because what we do know for certain is that cleaning products aren't meant for human consumption. Yes, there was a viral video of a doctor doing it — but he has since taken it down and renounced the practice.

In a story I wrote about how to wash fruits and vegetables, I concluded with a quote from a food scientist who suggested the practice, and I regretfully left the option of doing the same up to you. I apologize for not explicitly stating that you should not, so I removed that quote and am emphatic about it now: Do not use dish soap or other household cleaners to wash your produce.