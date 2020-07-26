A virtual Porchfest: Musicians perform online on day of canceled Napa festival

“We’ve obviously been sad not being able to play live shows,” she said. “Hopefully the audience we’ve seen on the porches of Napa will be listening to us, reminiscing about the performances we’ve had, about being in the middle of the street and bringing in crowds from all sorts of people who may not have known what was going on.”

Porchfest, which organizers have said had grown from about 300 spectators at its 2011 inception to 13,500 last July, was one of numerous music festivals large and small to be frozen by the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic has triggered widespread shelter-at-home orders effectively banning crowd events of all types. The postponement, and then deferral to 2021, of BottleRock, Coachella and other top pop music events pointed the way for Porchfest organizers to shift their own festival online, according to music director Micah Malan.

“We were watching it very closely,” he said Sunday morning. “When we saw bigger festivals postpone and reschedule, we did that and followed their lead. As the summer went on, the curve didn’t flatten out and we never got out of the first wave.”