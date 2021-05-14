A Wacky Wednesday at Northwood elementary school

An odd thing happened in Jill Sickler’s kindergarten classroom at Northwood Elementary School on Wednesday morning.
Instead of young students, the class was filled with … teachers.
They were named Mr. Velociraptor and Mr. Fox. Miss Bonita, Miss Angelo, and Mrs. I Forgot. Teacher Flower. Even Mr. Potato.
No, Sickler’s class hadn’t abandoned her.
It was Spirit Week at Northwood, which meant the school was celebrating Wacky Wednesday with “Dress like a Teacher” day.
Joining the fun, Sickler’s students adopted teacher names for the day. Some even dressed up in “teacher” clothes and accessories.
Starting up her Zoom meeting, Sickler began welcoming each student/temporary teacher to Wacky Wednesday.
“Good morning, boys and girls, good morning, good morning,” Sickler cheerfully called out. “It’s Wacky Wednesday and Dress like a Teacher Day!”
Small squares of students at home could be seen on her laptop. Some were in their bedrooms. Others in kitchens or family rooms.
Even though class is held on Zoom on Wednesdays, those virtual gatherings are important because it’s the only day when all 22 of her kindergarten students get to be “together,” said Sickler. Because of COVID-19, students are currently split into two cohorts that come to the north Napa school campus on different days.
“Some of the kids have never seen each other in person,” Sickler noted.
On Wednesday, Sickler told the students they’d be “introducing” their teacher selves to the others.
“When I spotlight our friends, talk like a teacher and give us your teacher name … and the rest of the class will say ‘good morning’ to that person,” she instructed.
“Let’s get started,” Sickler encouraged. “And remember, we’re listing with our hearts. So we’re watching the screen, our bodies are still and our mouths are quiet unless were being spotlighted. Let’s begin!”
“Good morning, teacher!” Sickler cheerfully called out to her first student. “What is your name?”
“Mrs. Bonita,” the “teacher” replied.
“Thank you Mrs. Bonita,” Sickler replied. “Say good morning, class!”
The next student introduced himself as Mr. Fox.
“Mister Fox!” exclaimed Sickler. “Will everyone please say ‘hello’ to Mr. Fox?”
Another student, wearing a pink wig and glasses, introduced herself as Mrs. Cotton Candy, “Because everything I’m wearing right now is pink, even my necklace.”
“I am Mrs. Earth,” announced another kindergartner. “I take care of the earth and I take my students on nature hunts.”
Sickler continued her welcomes. “Let’s find another friend to say good morning,” she said.
“I am Mr. Little,” announced one young man.
“I am Mr. Patel,” said another.
“I am Teacher Flower,” announced one young lady.
“Good morning Teacher Flower,” the class sang out.
“And my last friend to join us is Mr. Ivan,” said Sickler. “What is your teacher name?”
“Mr. Potato,” he replied.
“Mr. Potato!” exclaimed Sickler. “Everyone say ‘Good morning, Mr. Potato.’”
“Thank you, friends, I think that’s everyone,” she said.
Sickler, a longtime Napa teacher, said she previously taught third and fourth grades and has been with kindergartners for just a few years.
At first, “it was a big transition,” Sickler said. “But then you just fall in love with it. Five-year-olds are magic.”
“It’s the Jill Sickler show,” said Principal Suzanne Flint said with a laugh. “She sings, she dances. It’s better than Jimmy Fallon.”
“Teachers are kind of wacky anyway,” Sickler admitted, laughing.
