A Wacky Wednesday at Northwood elementary school

An odd thing happened in Jill Sickler’s kindergarten classroom at Northwood Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

Instead of young students, the class was filled with … teachers.

They were named Mr. Velociraptor and Mr. Fox. Miss Bonita, Miss Angelo, and Mrs. I Forgot. Teacher Flower. Even Mr. Potato.

No, Sickler’s class hadn’t abandoned her.

It was Spirit Week at Northwood, which meant the school was celebrating Wacky Wednesday with “Dress like a Teacher” day.

Joining the fun, Sickler’s students adopted teacher names for the day. Some even dressed up in “teacher” clothes and accessories.

Starting up her Zoom meeting, Sickler began welcoming each student/temporary teacher to Wacky Wednesday.

“Good morning, boys and girls, good morning, good morning,” Sickler cheerfully called out. “It’s Wacky Wednesday and Dress like a Teacher Day!”

Small squares of students at home could be seen on her laptop. Some were in their bedrooms. Others in kitchens or family rooms.