Soft, cushy chairs. Real plants. Snacks and hot tea. Yoga sessions, crafts and even some aromatherapy.

Such is the vibe at the new Napa High School Wellness Center.

The center, along with a second at Vintage High School, opened this past November. On Wednesday, the Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) hosted an open house at the Napa High center. Another open house, at the Vintage High School center, is set for May 23.

"Having this space available to our students as a safe and calming option when they need a mental break has been incredible,” shared Napa High Assistant Principal Cheryl Lawton.

“It allows students to stay in class and at school where they can remain productive and learning rather than needing to go home when they are feeling overwhelmed,” said Lawton. “We are also grateful to our art students and Wellness Center staff for creating such a welcoming environment. In only a few months' time, it has become the hub of our campus."

The center is located in a former classroom space at the Jefferson Street school property.

The Wellness Centers are meant as “youth-centered safe spaces,” and are open before, during, and after school hours, said Rosanna Mucetti, NVUSD superintendent. That’s crucial, she noted. “You can have a facility like this, but if there’s limited access and availability, that’s a barrier.”

According to a news release, each Wellness Center is staffed with a wellness counselor, a school social worker and a nurse. In addition, NVUSD collaborates with VOICES to help the Wellness Centers engage students by providing full-time VOICES youth outreach coordinators at each high school campus. That coordinator offers students onsite one-on-one supportive services, assists students in connecting to resources and service providers, and hosts workshops and events for and with students.

Wellness Centers “serve as crucial one-stop shops where students can check in with staff, connect with community providers and peer support, and receive support with academics, employment, housing, wellness services, and independent living skills,” said the release.

In brief remarks at the open house, Mucetti explained that research shows wellness services result in greater school and student outcomes, “including improved academic performance, increased school engagement, reduction in suspensions and expulsions, decreased referrals to special education, and increased graduation rates.”

Seven NVUSD campuses now house Wellness Centers, including American Canyon Middle School, Redwood Middle School, Silverado Middle School, Unidos Middle School and American Canyon High School. Partners include the Napa Valley Education Foundation, Kaiser Permanente and the Napa Valley Vintners Association.

Jeni Olsen, founder of Teens Connect and the prevention director at Mentis: Napa's Center for Mental Health Services, attended the open house.

“It’s really wonderful,” to have not one but two new centers, said Olsen.

Local youth continue to struggle with, loneliness, isolation, depression and anxiety, she noted. “They need peers that they can connect with,” at places like the Wellness Centers.

Better yet, the Wellness Center services are free and easily accessible, “so students who are seeking out those resources, can access them on site and confidentially.”

Daisy Zamora, 20, is an outreach coordinator at the Napa High Wellness Center.

“My role is to get to know the students, get them connected to the services on campus and really create that inclusive and safe space for students,” said Zamora.

“Students can kind of get lost,” on such a big campus, and she wants to make sure they have a resource to meet a wide variety of needs.

She wants to spread the word about the Wellness Center and “send that message out into our community that we need to continue to focus on mental health in schools. It really creates an impact on students.”

Wendy Sommers is a counselor at the Napa High Wellness Center.

“It’s going fantastic,” she said. “We have kids using the center every day.” Visits can be something as simple as taking a “brain break,” said Sommers.

Or, they can get connected to a counselor or social worker, or use the food bank or get a snack, she explained. The best part is seeing the students leave “with smiles on their faces.”

Napa High School student Gael Hernandez said he’s already used the Wellness Center, for example, to get bandages from the school nurse. “There's all kinds of stuff in there,” he said.

If someone isn’t feeling well, or maybe just needs some downtime, he would recommend visiting, said the student.

Another volunteer, Emma Aguilar, said she is fascinated with mental health and wellness.

“When I'm older, I would like to go into social work and help children get out of their broken homes or just help them like find peace with themselves.”

She had this message for any student on campus: “The Wellness Center is the perfect place to hang out. It's very quiet. It's calm; it's relaxing. And you can just really take a moment for yourself and really think about how you're feeling on that day.”

Eleventh-grader Meritxell Soto is another volunteer at the Napa High center. “The Wellness Center is a really great place to just relax, have a calm mindset, trying to get away from things — even if it's just 15 minutes away from your classroom,” Soto said.

One of her favorite things about the space is that it is decorated with real plants.

That was by design, she said. The students specifically asked for real plants. “Having a living thing in a wellness center … it just brightens up the room.”

Madaline Thompson said she volunteers at the Wellness Center because "I wanted to support my friends and classmates. The Wellness Center is a calming and relaxing space; it's what I hear from my friends all the time," she said. "Students have a place to ask for help and get what they need."

Kaitlyn Shelton, another volunteer, said before the Wellness Center opened, "I would see students divided by grade or be alone on campus. Now I see students coming together and connecting. I think the Wellness Center is a great place to make friends."

According to the NVUSD, at Napa High, an average of 15 to 25 students visit the Wellness Center each day for “brain breaks, one-on-one support with a counselor or social worker, nurse visits and students receiving services from community providers. In addition, about 10 to 20 students visit the wellness center during break and lunch.

Jennifer Stewart, executive director of the Napa Valley Education Foundation, said that more than 1,000 students have visited the Napa High and Vintage High wellness centers.

"This has been a dream of ours for years, since we worked with NVUSD to establish the first Wellness Centers in 2014,” said Stewart. “It feels great to see students walk through the high school Wellness Center doors and connect directly to services on campus. To put everything under one roof takes a strong partnership between schools, funders and nonprofit providers,” Stewart added.

And speaking as a Napa High graduate, “this grand opening was especially rewarding,” she said.

NVUSD Wellness Centers nvusd.org/wellnessprogram Kristin Nelson, wellness programs coordinator: kristin_nelson@nvusd.org

