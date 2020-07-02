A west Napa family has Fourth of July spirit

A west Napa family has Fourth of July spirit

West Park Fourth of July
SASHA PAULSEN, Register photo

Mary Anne and Jerry Oved have turned their front yard at 2163 West Park Avenue into a Fourth of July spectacular, with 177 flags and other decorations. They invite the public to drive by at night when it's lit up. 

