A year of pandemic behind them, Napa Valley's wineries cast hopeful eye toward future

Even after the coronavirus is contained and the subsequent lockdowns lifted, Napa Valley’s wine industry may never return to pre-pandemic normal, experts say.
But, they note – that’s not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, many of the ways the regional wine industry has had to change itself to better adapt to pandemic business conditions may benefit it in the future, according to Silicon Valley Bank Wine Division Founder Rob McMillan, who cited innovation like virtual events and increased investment in ecommerce platforms.
“Prior to the pandemic, somewhere between 1% and 2% of sales for the average winery came through ecommerce sales,” he said. “Right now that number has risen to 10%."
The pandemic “exposed the brittleness of the tasting room model,” according to Pix CEO Paul Mabray, a veteran of winery ecommerce. A number of wineries without existing or accessible online shops had to pay down their “digital and operational debt” in order to successfully launch a serious ecommerce effort, he said.
“Ecommerce itself has kind of been an afterthought in the industry, and for that reason, it didn’t perform. It was a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Mabray said. “Prior to COVID, I was really concerned that wine was going to be the last industry that didn’t adopt this.”
The volume of wine shipped directly to consumers from Napa County's wineries increased nearly 16% the past year, data from Sovos ShipCompliant’s 2021 Direct to Consumer Wine Shipping Report shows.
McMillan expects that while growth may not be as robust in the post-pandemic period, much of what’s been gained this past year will likely remain. Now that consumers have been exposed to purchasing wine online, they find they may actually prefer it, he said.
Virtual tastings and ecommerce sales are likely to remain fixtures of the business model at Bennett Lane Winery, according to General Manager Stefanie Longton. The winery, which produces between 8,000 and 12,000 cases annually, does most of its business direct to consumer, she said, and virtual events were well received by its clientele.
“All of our club members on the East Coast that have never come to a harvest party or a Cabernet party – it’s fun to get to see them at events they’re not at every year,” Longton said of the winery's virtual events. “We’ve decided to continue to host those virtually and in person so all of those folks … can still enjoy our hospitality.”
Even as virtual events remain an industry fixture, wineries are looking forward to welcoming back more of their guests in person, according to Dario Sattui, owner of Castello di Amorosa. The past year’s closures have hurt the winery, Sattui said — overall sales are down about 25% — but visitation, especially on weekends, is beginning to climb.
“I think by May, possibly June, things will open up,” Sattui added. “I don’t know that we’ll see a full recovery, but it’s evolving at an upward trend.”
Previous reports have estimated Napa Valley’s symbiotic tourism and wine industries might not make a full recovery until 2024, especially as the return of international travelers, which make up nearly 20% of visitors to the valley, remains far off.
Even so, McMillan believes Napa’s wineries are poised for a “whole summer of tourism” at heightened visitor capacity. Coupled with pent up demand from consumers — especially vaccinated, out of state visitors who may find themselves newly comfortable with air travel — the wine industry may recover a substantive part of its losses, he said.
Perhaps the most significant pandemic-related challenge Spring Mountain Vineyard has faced this year is the oscillatory nature of the lockdowns, according to Director of Direct to Consumer Keith Baker. Swaths of the property also burned during the Glass Fire, he noted, prompting additional closure.
“We’ve been having to think on our feet very quickly,” he said. “That’s been frustrating not only for us as a winery, but for guests who would like to come visit – one moment we’re open, the next we weren’t again. We had to be ready for that.”
Demand in the summer for tastings at Spring Mountain Vineyards was fairly strong, Baker told the Register in July, though the vast majority of visitors were Californians. In the last few weeks, though, the winery has seen a rash of reservations for the summer time – many of them from residents of states like Ohio and Florida.
“Assuming we see no major setback like they’re seeing in Europe right now, I think we’ll see growing demand,” Baker added. “Normal is a tough word to use – (as in,) going back to ‘normal’ – but Napa has always been strong. It seems to weather a lot. And we’ll be here again when people want to come back.”
