A year of pandemic behind them, Napa Valley's wineries cast hopeful eye toward future

Perhaps the most significant pandemic-related challenge Spring Mountain Vineyard has faced this year is the oscillatory nature of the lockdowns, according to Director of Direct to Consumer Keith Baker. Swaths of the property also burned during the Glass Fire, he noted, prompting additional closure.

“We’ve been having to think on our feet very quickly,” he said. “That’s been frustrating not only for us as a winery, but for guests who would like to come visit – one moment we’re open, the next we weren’t again. We had to be ready for that.”

Demand in the summer for tastings at Spring Mountain Vineyards was fairly strong, Baker told the Register in July, though the vast majority of visitors were Californians. In the last few weeks, though, the winery has seen a rash of reservations for the summer time – many of them from residents of states like Ohio and Florida.