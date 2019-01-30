AAA is offering a free Tipsy Tow Service on Super Bowl Sunday to people who drink too much.
The service will be available in Northern California starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday and running through 6 a.m. on Monday.
Tipsy Tow provides a free ride home and vehicle tow of up to 10 miles for any driver, not just AAA members. For mileage beyond this, motorists are charged a standard towing rate.
To use this service, anyone who wants to ensure a safe ride home for an impaired motorist should call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) during the service period and state that they need a Tipsy Tow.
Services will not be provided to motorists requesting a tow to another drinking establishment, repair facility or any other location other than their home or a hotel if the motorist is, or plans to become, a guest. Other services not covered include: Requests to start a vehicle, flat tire change, gas delivery, taxi service and requests to transport more than two people with the vehicle.
AAA estimates that a first-time DUI conviction can cost a motorist more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs.