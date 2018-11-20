AAA is offering a free Tipsy Tow Service on Thanksgiving to people who overindulge.
“If you are planning on getting tipsy this Thanksgiving, be sure you have a plan to get home safe,” said Michael Blasky, spokesman for AAA Northern California. “If that plan falls through, give AAA a call and we'll get you home safely."
The service will be available in Northern California starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, and run through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22.
To use the service, drivers, potential passengers, party hosts, bartenders, restaurant managers or anyone who wants to ensure a safe ride home for an intoxicated motorist should call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) during the service period and state that they need a Tipsy Tow.
Tipsy Tow provides a free 10-mile tow and ride home, even if you're not a AAA member. For mileage beyond this, motorists are charged a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance.
Services will not be provided to motorists requesting a tow to another drinking establishment, repair facility or any other location other than their home or a hotel if the motorist is, or plans to become, a guest. Other services not covered include: Requests to start a vehicle, flat tire change, gas delivery, taxi service and requests to transport more than two people with the vehicle.
AAA estimates that a first-time DUI conviction can cost a motorist more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs.