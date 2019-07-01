Fire broke out in an abandoned single-family house early Monday morning, according to Napa Fire.
The blaze was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of First Street west of Highway 29, according to Capt. Steve Becker. Firefighters found the unoccupied structure in flames, and contained the blaze in about 25 minutes, Becker said. No injuries were reported.
The home was in the process of being demolished and had a recent history of being visited by transients, according to Becker, who said the structure will be torn down.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.