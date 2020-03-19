ABC confirms permitted Napa restaurants may sell wine to-go

Napa County’s shelter in home directive includes language that allows for consumers to purchase to-go bottles.

Compline co-owner Matt Stamp said the wine bar and restaurant was continuing to offer bottles from its retail store and deliver wine with takeout food orders (delivery would be contingent upon the consumer being of legal age).

Beer and wine sold off-premise must be factory sealed, and alcohol sales must not exceed food sales, according to the ABC. Restaurants may not engage in the off-premise sale of spirits.

The ABC's Applesmith confirmed Tuesday that the ABC would also suspend California's credit regulations pertaining to sales of alcohol; alcoholic beverage suppliers will be allowed to extend credit to purchasers without interest beyond the regularly enforced period of 30 days.

