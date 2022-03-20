Abide briefly opens up as Napa's first adult-use cannabis dispensary without city clearance

Abide Napa briefly opened as Napa’s first adult-use cannabis retailer on Thursday. Then, on Friday, the dispensary went back to selling only medical-use cannabis because it hadn’t actually received approval to sell adult-use products from the city of Napa.

Micah Malan, co-owner of Abide — which has been open in Napa, at 1963 Iroquois St., for about a year — said he found out about the mistake through a call from the city on Friday morning. The mistake happened, he said, because Abide received an adult-use permit from the state of California on Wednesday. Unbeknownst to him, he said, the city of Napa hadn’t yet approved the application.

Typically, Malan said, the state approval serves as the final approval.

“What notoriously happens is that the local municipality approves the application and then goes to the state for final approval," Malan said. "Then, once the state receives the application, the permit is issued and the dispensary is allowed to operate."

Vin Smith, the city’s community development director, said the city hasn’t completed processing any applications to sell adult-use products so far.

As of Friday, the city’s received four complete adult-use applications — including one from Abide — and two partially complete applications, all of which have been submitted to the city in the past two weeks, Smith said.

Smith said the permitting process is supposed to work with the city first approving the permit application and then the state affirming that approval. He also said the permitting process is very similar to Napa's medical use process, which Abide has previously gone through.

“The order of permitting is they ask us, we say yes, we submit that to the state and the state sends the form back,” Smith said.

The city did become aware that some of Napa's dispensaries were communicating directly with the state while the city was working on its adult-use ordinance, he said. However, even if the dispensaries have a permit approved by the state, the city still needs to process all the permits at the local level as well, according to Smith.

Malan said he doesn’t know know why Abide received state approval without the city’s initial approval. He said he’s heard from the city that all the applications deemed complete will be moving forward at some point, but it’s unclear exactly when that will happen.

An ordinance amendment allowing retail sales of adult-use cannabis products — which means adults age 21 and older can purchase the products — was first approved by the Napa City Council back in January, was finalized with a second reading on Feb. 1, and came into effect this month.

Recreational cannabis use was first legalized in California in 2016, after 57% of voters voted to approve Proposition 64. The city of Napa set up a local cannabis ordinance in 2017, but limited sales to medical only.

That means customers still need physician-approved medical use cards to purchase cannabis at any of the city’s six dispensaries. And though that’s become less of an obstacle over time, it still presents a financial and logistical hurdle to interested customers, according to several dispensary owners.

Cannabis retailers say adult-use sales, when they open up, will serve to enhance business tremendously and boost city tax revenues. Several local dispensary representatives said they’re eagerly waiting to receive their adult-use permits, and are hoping to open up adult-use sales within the next couple of weeks.

