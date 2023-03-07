Abode Services, the homeless services provider for Napa County, will hold a free event Thursday to discuss various programs they provide to support Napa’s houseless population.
The presentation, “Housing the Unhoused in Napa County,” is set to be take place at the Napa County Library on Thursday, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and is sponsored by Napa’s branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
Wendi Moore, community engagement coordinator for Abode, will discuss Abode’s programs alongside two other staffers. Such programs directly serve individuals and families facing a lack of housing, food, economic insecurity and domestic safety issues, according to a press release.
“Speakers will share the spectrum of current and future programs that the service provides for those who find themselves temporarily or permanently without housing and other survival needs,” the press release says. “Outreach, shelter, food, navigating new housing, and tenancy care programs give clients ways to eventually end their state of homelessness.”
The public is encouraged to attend and bring their friends so they can learn more about Napa’s homeless services system, according to the press release.
Runners and spectators braved the rain and even some hail to compete in and watch the Napa Valley Marathon, which started in Calistoga and followed the Silverado Trail to Vintage High School in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register video
PHOTOS: 2023 Napa Valley Marathon
A wet, scenic Napa Valley Marathon
More than 1,600 runners traversed a rain-soaked wine country landscape Sunday morning during the Napa Valley Marathon, completing a 26.2-mile course from Calistoga to north Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 4
Rain falls as runners hit the pavement during the Napa Valley Marathon near Calistoga on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 2
Nicholas Spector crosses the finish line to win the Napa Valley Marathon in a time of 02:18:29 on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 3
Ann Centner crosses the finish line to win the Napa Valley Marathon women's title for the second year in a row, in a time of 2:43:08, on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 5
Spectators cheer on Sunday as a runner nears the finish of the Napa Valley Marathon on the Vintage High School campus.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 8
Runners competed in the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 7
A post-storm rainbow appeared outside St. Helena over runners in the Napa Valley Marathon Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 6
A group of runners remained in perfect stride near St. Helena as they competed in the Napa Valley Marathon on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 9
A stretch the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena seemingly hovered between storm and sun, following heavy rainfall before the Sunday race.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 10
Spectators cheered on runners as they competed in the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 11
A runner wearing a shirt with the message ‘Freedom for Iran’ embraces another runner after finishing the Napa Valley Half Marathon in north Napa Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 12
Spectators cheer as a runner nears the finish of the Napa Valley Marathon at Vintage High School.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 13
Spectators cheer on runners as they compete in the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 14
Runners compete in the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 15
A runner competing in the Napa Valley Half Marathon raises their arms as they cross the the finish in Napa on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon
A scene from the Napa Valley Marathon on Sunday march, 5. The full marathon started in Calistoga and followed the Silverado Trail to Vintage High School in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.
