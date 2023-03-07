Abode Services, the homeless services provider for Napa County, will hold a free event Thursday to discuss various programs they provide to support Napa’s houseless population.

The presentation, “Housing the Unhoused in Napa County,” is set to be take place at the Napa County Library on Thursday, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and is sponsored by Napa’s branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

Wendi Moore, community engagement coordinator for Abode, will discuss Abode’s programs alongside two other staffers. Such programs directly serve individuals and families facing a lack of housing, food, economic insecurity and domestic safety issues, according to a press release.

“Speakers will share the spectrum of current and future programs that the service provides for those who find themselves temporarily or permanently without housing and other survival needs,” the press release says. “Outreach, shelter, food, navigating new housing, and tenancy care programs give clients ways to eventually end their state of homelessness.”

The public is encouraged to attend and bring their friends so they can learn more about Napa’s homeless services system, according to the press release.

