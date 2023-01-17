Abortion rights supporters organizing Bigger than Roe rally Sunday in Napa

Various groups supporting abortion rights are staging a rally Sunday afternoon in downtown Napa as part of Bigger than Roe, a series of demonstrations and marches this weekend marking the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The Napa rally will run from 2 to 3 p.m. on the steps of the Napa County Courthouse at 1111 Third St. Participants will include members of Indivisible Napa, Physicians for National Health Program, Rise Up Napa and Progressive Women of Napa Valley, organizers said in a statement.

Organizers have not applied to the city of Napa to close any streets to vehicles during the rally, Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales said Tuesday.

Bigger than Roe demonstrations announced in Napa and elsewhere in the country are a response to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling last June, which overturned the federal right to abortion that Roe had established and turned the legality of the procedure over to the states. In the seven months since, 13 states have outlawed abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with various exceptions.

The national Women’s March group is spearheading about 180 Bigger than Roe events in various states through Sunday, according to the group’s website.

“We are taking our fight to every state house and every state legislator in this country,” Women’s March said of the rallies on its website. “We are putting all politicians at every level of government on notice: If you come for our families, our freedoms, or our future — we are coming for your seat.”

The movement includes a National March on Madison outside the Wisconsin state capitol on Sunday, ahead of an April 4 election for a state Supreme Court justice who could change the court’s 4-3 conservative majority and potentially overturn a state abortion ban.

Photos: Napans react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade