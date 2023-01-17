Abortion rights supporters organizing Bigger than Roe rally Sunday in Napa

REGISTER STAFF
Various groups supporting abortion rights are staging a rally Sunday afternoon in downtown Napa as part of
Bigger than Roe, a series of demonstrations and marches this weekend marking the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.
The Napa rally will run from 2 to 3 p.m. on the steps of the Napa County Courthouse at 1111 Third St. Participants will include members of Indivisible Napa, Physicians for National Health Program, Rise Up Napa and Progressive Women of Napa Valley, organizers said in a statement.
Organizers have not applied to the city of Napa to close any streets to vehicles during the rally, Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales said Tuesday.
Bigger than Roe demonstrations announced in Napa and elsewhere in the country are a response to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling last June, which overturned the federal right to abortion that Roe had established and turned the legality of the procedure over to the states. In the seven months since, 13 states have outlawed abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with various exceptions.
The national Women’s March group is spearheading about 180 Bigger than Roe events in various states through Sunday, according to the group’s website.
“We are taking our fight to every state house and every state legislator in this country,” Women’s March said of the rallies on its website. “We are putting all politicians at every level of government on notice: If you come for our families, our freedoms, or our future — we are coming for your seat.”
The movement includes a National March on Madison outside the Wisconsin state capitol on Sunday, ahead of an April 4 election for a state Supreme Court justice who could change the court’s 4-3 conservative majority and potentially overturn a state abortion ban.
Photos: Napans react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Pro-choice supporters gathered for a rally at the Old Courthouse in Napa on Friday in response to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Mary Jane Bowker addresses pro-choice supporters that gathered for a rally at the Old Courthouse in Napa on Friday in response to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Pro-choice supporters gathered for a rally at the Old Courthouse in Napa on Friday in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Nick Otto, Register
Pro-choice supporters gathered for a rally at the Old Courthouse in Napa on Friday in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Nick Otto, Register
Pro-choice supporter Patricia Trimble-Van-Til reacts to a passing car honking in support during a rally at the Old Courthouse in Napa on Friday in response to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Marita Dorenbecher the Vice Mayor of Yountville addresses pro-choice supporters that gathered for a rally at the Old Courthouse in Napa on Friday in response to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Pro-choice supporters gathered for a rally at the Old Courthouse in Napa on Friday in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Nick Otto, Register
Mary Luros the Vice Mayor of Napa reads a statement from California Congressman Mike Thompson to pro-choice supporters that gathered for a rally at the Old Courthouse in Napa on Friday in response to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Pro-choice supporters gathered for a rally at the Old Courthouse in Napa on Friday in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Nick Otto, Register
Pro-choice supporters gathered for a rally at the Old Courthouse in Napa on Friday in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Nick Otto, Register
Pro-choice supporters react to a passing car honking in support during a rally at the Old Courthouse in Napa on Friday in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Nick Ott,o Register
Pro-choice supporters listen to a speaker during a rally at the Old Courthouse in Napa on Friday in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Nick Otto, Register
Pro-choice supporters gathered for a rally at the Old Courthouse in Napa on Friday in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Nick Otto, Register
Pro-choice supporters gathered for a rally at the Old Courthouse in Napa on Friday in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Nick Otto, Register
Anti abortion signs are seen in the back of a truck that is parked in front of Planned Parenthood in Napa on Friday. The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision putting the right to abortion in the hands of the states.
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Marcia Ryan, right, and an unidentified person pray in front of the clinic Napa on Friday. The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision putting the right to abortion in the hands of the states.
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
A clinician is escorted into Planned Parenthood as two people pray in front of the clinic Napa on Friday.The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision putting the right to abortion in the hands of the states.
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
An unidentified person holds a rosary and prays in front of the clinic Napa on Friday. The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision putting the right to abortion in the hands of the states.
Nick Otto, Register
A pedestrian walks past an anti abortion sign in the back of a truck as he passes by the Napa Women’s Center in Napa on Friday.The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision putting the right to abortion in the hands of the states.
Nick Otto, Register
