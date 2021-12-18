 Skip to main content
Access all Napa Valley Register content for free Dec. 19-26

Jay Scott

Jay Scott is president and advertising director of Napa Valley Publishing.

As a leading provider of news, information, and advertising solutions in Napa Valley, we are excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 19-26, all members of our community will have unlimited, free access to our website at napavalleyregister.com

This program is presented in partnership with Napa County Farm Bureau, and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

Since our inception, Napa Valley Register has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in news coverage, advertising, and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them.

With a great partner like Napa County Farm Bureau, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news, and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper and online. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more.

We strive to cover the things that matter to you. Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that Napa Valley Register has to offer. Thank you to Napa County Farm Bureau for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.

Happy holidays!

