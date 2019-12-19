His name is Jim Roberts. But to most of Napa he’s known simply as "Mr. Playground."
Roberts earned that well deserved nickname thanks to some 74 -- and counting -- playgrounds he’s helped build in Napa County over the past 21 years.
“I don’t know why I should quit,” Roberts said. “I’m only 93. I’ve got months to go,” he said with a laugh.
The truth is, “it’s been so much fun,” said Roberts. “It’s hard work but we just do it.”
Roberts was referring to the many volunteers, including Kiwanis members, who have donated their time to creating the new play areas.
On Wednesday afternoon, Barbara Nemko, Napa County superintendent of schools, and the Napa County Board of Education hosted a public event to honor Roberts.
Roberts was recognized for his decades of commitment to supporting local organizations and students. He’s been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Napa for more than 60 years. During that time, he and the group spearheaded the building of dozens upon dozens of playgrounds in Napa County.
Roberts is the former owner of Roberts Bel Aire Variety, where many young Napans got their first jobs. He also served on the Napa Town & Country Fair Board and on the board of the Napa City/County Library.
“I can’t believe Barbara did this,” Roberts said of county schools superintendent Nemko. “I’m really thrilled and so honored.”
During the ceremony Nemko and others spoke about Roberts, his family and his love of Napa.
The playgrounds began when Roberts heard of a young student who had hit her head at an older playground.
“He said, ‘We need to build safer playgrounds,’ and 74 playgrounds later he has done just that,” said Nemko. Roberts’ commitment to the community “has been unbelievable.”
Sandra Leveque, former principal at then Chamberlain and Liberty high schools, said that Roberts volunteered at the schools for years.
“It’s that heart he has,” said Leveque. Roberts is "my hero,” she said.
“Napa is lucky to have you,” said board member Don Huffman. “You’re a good man.”
Roberts’ work on the playgrounds “is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Kiwanis member Alan Cash. “There’s so much more that he’s done,” including fishing trips, bowling, and other field trips and outings for special-needs and other kids.
“You’re a community treasure,” said Caroline Wilson, director of Camille Creek Community School.
The group then cut into a cake decorated with Roberts’ photo and this quote:
“Men to do not quit playing because they grow old, they grow old because they quit playing.”
“And that’s why Jim will never grow old,” said Nemko.
