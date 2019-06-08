{{featured_button_text}}

A 25-acre wildfire burned Saturday afternoon near Pope Valley Road, northeast of Calistoga, according to Cal Fire-Napa County Fire.

The Ink Fire, as it was named by Cal Fire, was about 60 percent contained and its forward spread had stopped, fire officials say. The call about the fire first came in at 2:35 p.m., Cal Fire-Napa County Fire said.

Crews remained on scene working to contain the fire, Cal Fire-Napa County Fire said.

Napa Valley residents may have noticed smoke from the 100-acre Yolo County "Sand Fire," county officials said Saturday evening. That fire is near County Road 41 and Highway 16, according to Cal Fire-Napa County Fire.

