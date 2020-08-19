Additional evacuations ordered for Angwin, Deer Park, St. Helena Hospital

CalFire late Wednesday evening ordered evacuations for Angwin, Deer Park and St. Helena Hospital in the wake of the growing LNU Lightning Complex fires.

The Complex includes six fires, some of which have now combined, according to CalFire reports. The Hennessey Fire through the course of Wednesday grew to more than 100,000 acres, up from 46,000 Wednesday morning. More than 25,000 structures in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties are threatened, according to Cal Fire updates.

Those flames, which on Wednesday appeared to have spread westward, prompted the evacuation orders, CalFire Spokesperson Will Powers confirmed. That most recent set of evacuation orders was put in place due to “the proximity of the fire,” Powers said, though he could not provide exact details on how close the fire had spread to those communities.

Although the evacuation orders came right up to the limits of Calistoga, officials said late Wednesday that they had been assured that there was no immediate threat to the city.