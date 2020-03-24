Admissions scandal: Judge releases Napa Valley vintner from prison early due to coronavirus

As of Monday, three inmates in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency. Two are at a facility in Louisiana and a third is at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Toby Macfarlane, the only other parent charged in the case who is still incarcerated, has not requested an early release. The Del Mar insurance executive was sentenced to six months in prison for sneaking his daughter and son into USC as phony athletes. Macfarlane, 57, remains imprisoned at a federal facility in Tucson with a June release date, according to Bureau of Prison records. His attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A judge allowed Douglas Hodge, sentenced to nine months in prison for paying $850,000 in all to slip four children into USC and Georgetown as fake athletic recruits, to report to prison 45 days after his original surrender date.

Hodge, the former chief executive of Pimco, cited the pandemic as one reason for delaying his prison term. The Bureau of Prisons "is ill-equipped to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and protect the health of incarcerated individuals," his attorneys wrote, noting that Hodge, 62, is "at heightened risk for significant complications arising from contracting the virus."