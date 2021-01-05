Adventist Health hospital in Ukiah quickly vaccinates 850 people after freezer fails

UKIAH — A hospital in Northern California quickly vaccinated 850 people after a freezer that was holding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines failed, prompting officials to do an emergency distribution of the vaccines before they spoiled.
An outage Monday left the refrigerator at the Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Medical Center in Mendocino County without power. By the time hospital officials realized the freezer had malfunctioned, they had 2.5 hours to distribute the vaccines, which have a shelf life of 12 hours at room temperature, Cici Winiger, Adventist Health spokeswoman, told the Ukiah Daily Journal.
The hospital sent 200 doses to Mendocino County Public Health that were dispensed to county workers, including sheriff's deputies and jail staff. Jail inmates also received the vaccine, Winiger said.
Officials also sent 80 vaccines to nursing homes. The rest were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis after the hospital sent out a social media blast to recruit medical personnel to staff four makeshift clinics and another blast telling employees that anyone who showed up could get a shot, she said.
Ukiah City Manager Sage Sangiacomo said that the city helped administer the vaccine to city employees, including teachers and those who work with the homeless, and to many members of the general public.
Winiger said to get people to go to one of the four spots distributing the vaccine they “sent out a mass text to all staff and partner agencies to let everyone know, but it was mostly word of mouth for the most part.”
“All individuals who were vaccinated received vaccination cards and will be contacted for their second dose in 28 days,” she added.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
WATCH NOW: INFLATABLE CHRISTMAS COSTUME SPREAD CORONAVIRUS, CALIFORNIA HOSPITAL
COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM THE NAPA VALLEY REGISTER, ST. HELENA STAR, AND THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN: FALL/WINTER 2020 EDITION
Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan: Fall/Winter 2020 edition
This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.
Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/
Starting Tuesday, restaurants and wine tasting rooms will not be allowed to serve the public indoors. Houses of worship also can only operate outdoors.
Amid the pandemic's upsurge this fall, Napa residents — and visitors to the valley — are paring down their holiday guest lists to keep safe and stop the spread.
The rise in local COVID-19 cases has not yet translated into a dramatic increase in hospitalizations, Queen of the Valley reports.
Napa County plummeted overnight into to the purple "tier" and many local business owners are scrambling.
A resident reports that 11 people living at the home, including three in nursing care, have tested positive for the virus.
Five employees and 18 students attending classes at NVUSD schools have contracted the coronavirus since late October, the district superintendent announced Thursday.
Cases rose by over 50% this week, setting the county up for possibly more restrictions on businesses as soon as next week.
Senator Bill Dodd’s latest town hall featured experts who spoke about how 2021 might shape up for Napa County.
Social gatherings in homes are a major source of new COVID cases in the state.
Major holiday celebrations are being canceled due to the pandemic which continues to reshape community life.
Sixty percent of new cases were people who identified as Hispanic/Latinx, the county reported.