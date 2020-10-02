Adventist Health offers no-cost counseling to those impacted by the Napa Valley wildfires

Adventist Health St. Helena is now offering no-cost resiliency counseling through Synchronous Health to community members impacted by the Napa Valley wildfires.

“We are here to support the whole-person health of our community as we confront tremendous challenges together,” said Adventist Health St. Helena President Dr. Steven Herber. “Our mission of living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope has never been more important as our community confronts yet another devastating wildfire season while still coping with the impacts of COVID-19. We remain confident in the strength of our community and hopeful for good days ahead.”

SyncTALK, by Synchronous Health, connects patients to a supportive, empathetic licensed counselor who can provide them with the tools needed to deal with the stress and anxiety they might be feeling. These four free sessions, each 30 minutes long, are held virtually via phone or video. No charges will be billed unless a patient is referred to additional or higher care.

Residents interested in receiving this care can visit sync.health/napa-valley for more information and to schedule a session.

Adventist Health began its partnership with Synchronous Health earlier this year as part of its commitment to continually fortify the well-being of the communities it serves by offering whole-person care.