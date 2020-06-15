Adventist Health provides $30,000 in emergency funds to assist Napa Valley organizations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Adventist Health Wellbeing, a service of Adventist Health System, has awarded emergency funds to two local community organizations that have been challenged by the COVID pandemic.

The UpValley Family Centers received two $10,000 grants and a $10,000 grant went to Mentis for mental health services.

“Experts anticipate the most significant and long-term impacts of this pandemic on our society to be in the area of social determinants of health. The investment in community wellbeing is more important now than ever,” says Karla Newton, Adventist Health St. Helena community health manager.

Since 1999, UpValley Family Centers has served as the primary trusted resource for vulnerable households, serving more than 3, 300 community members of all ages. Grant funds will be used to provide rental assistance, grocery cards and mental health resources.

Charlotte Hajer, development director, says, “The generous grant from Adventist Health is supporting basic needs for low-income families who were impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. These families have been laid off or had their hours cut. Many of them don’t qualify for unemployment, which means they didn’t receive a CARES Act stimulus check. In other words, they have nothing to fall back on. With the support of Adventist Health, they can fall back on us.”