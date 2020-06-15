Adventist Health provides $30,000 in emergency funds to assist Napa Valley organizations

Adventist Health Wellbeing, a service of Adventist Health System, has awarded emergency funds to two local community organizations that have been challenged by the COVID pandemic.
The UpValley Family Centers received two $10,000 grants and a $10,000 grant went to Mentis for mental health services.
“Experts anticipate the most significant and long-term impacts of this pandemic on our society to be in the area of social determinants of health. The investment in community wellbeing is more important now than ever,” says Karla Newton, Adventist Health St. Helena community health manager.
Since 1999, UpValley Family Centers has served as the primary trusted resource for vulnerable households, serving more than 3, 300 community members of all ages. Grant funds will be used to provide rental assistance, grocery cards and mental health resources.
Charlotte Hajer, development director, says, “The generous grant from Adventist Health is supporting basic needs for low-income families who were impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. These families have been laid off or had their hours cut. Many of them don’t qualify for unemployment, which means they didn’t receive a CARES Act stimulus check. In other words, they have nothing to fall back on. With the support of Adventist Health, they can fall back on us.”
Napa’s center for mental health care, Mentis is the oldest continuing nonprofit agency in Napa County. Their focus is providing bilingual professional mental health services to county residents of every age, stage and income level, equipping them with the tools they need to live emotionally healthy, stable lives.
Rob Weiss, executive director says, “This grant will help break down barriers for people to access mental health services, which includes waiving fees for those who can’t afford it. We focus on people who are uninsured or underinsured. They already deal with a lot of stress, and this pandemic is exacerbating it.
"They are struggling to meet basic needs. The pandemic has also increased the digital divide. Those who do not have access to the internet, computers and smart phones are not able to connect to services. We thank Adventist Health for this generous grant.”
Adventist Health Wellbeing is a service of the parent company of Adventist Health St. Helena, which is dedicated to helping community organizations that support the Adventist Health mission of living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope.
More information about Adventist Health St. Helena sponsorships and partnerships is available at https://www.adventisthealth.org/st-helena/about-us/community-benefit/sponsorships/
