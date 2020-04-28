Adventist Health St. Helena: Don't avoid the ER for medical emergencies

As concerns around COVID-19 continue and shelter in place orders are still in effect, Adventist Health St. Helena’s emergency room staff are worried that they are not seeing enough locals.
Across the nation, non-coronavirus patients are avoiding getting much-needed medical care out of fear, especially when it comes to life-saving treatments for conditions such as stroke, heart attack or surgical emergencies, the hospital said in a news release
“We have seen a huge drop in the number of patients coming to our emergency room,” said Wendy Hardcastle, RN, lead nurse in Emergency Care. “We are worried, based on the patients we are now seeing, that people have delayed seeking medical care despite having emergent and urgent conditions.”
Hardcastle says people should not wait or hesitate to come to the hospital for an emergency. “We have created a safe environment for our patients, including not allowing visitors, screening all staff and patients coming in through the door and doing more cleaning and disinfecting to prevent the spread of the virus. All patients and staff in patient areas are given masks.”
“All hospital staff wear protective equipment, especially those working with suspected coronavirus patients, who are fully gowned and masked,” Hardcastle said.
“The hospital staff is cleaning and disinfecting thoroughly, including a routine cleaning of all surfaces every few hours and cleaning and disinfecting chairs between each patient room. All rooms are cleaned thoroughly and carefully between patients to prevent the spread.”
Many people are not coming to the emergency room because they do not want to bother staff at this busy time. “We are grateful to them for thinking of us, but we also want to reassure people that we’re here for them if they need us,” said Hardcastle.
For some health emergencies, waiting too long to get help can cause complications and can be catastrophic, said Timothy Lyons, MD, chief medical officer. “For example, waiting too long for evaluation in cases such as stroke, chest pain, etc., can result in severe, even life-threatening consequences. Most of the time, when patients arrive in a timely manner we can identify and treat these conditions successfully.
“However, waiting too long could prevent proper care such as in the case for stroke or heart attacks.”
Both Lyons and Hardcastle emphasized that anyone experiencing emergency symptoms should call 911 or come into the emergency department. The risk of catching COVID-19 is lower than the risk of ignoring serious symptoms, they said.
If their symptoms are mild and they feel stable, Lyons explains they can always call their primary care physician to get guidance. "If something doesn’t feel right, it’s best to reach out, whether that’s going to the emergency room or by giving your doctor a call,” Lyons said.
