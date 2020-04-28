Adventist Health St. Helena: Don't avoid the ER for medical emergencies

Many people are not coming to the emergency room because they do not want to bother staff at this busy time. “We are grateful to them for thinking of us, but we also want to reassure people that we’re here for them if they need us,” said Hardcastle.

For some health emergencies, waiting too long to get help can cause complications and can be catastrophic, said Timothy Lyons, MD, chief medical officer. “For example, waiting too long for evaluation in cases such as stroke, chest pain, etc., can result in severe, even life-threatening consequences. Most of the time, when patients arrive in a timely manner we can identify and treat these conditions successfully.

“However, waiting too long could prevent proper care such as in the case for stroke or heart attacks.”

Both Lyons and Hardcastle emphasized that anyone experiencing emergency symptoms should call 911 or come into the emergency department. The risk of catching COVID-19 is lower than the risk of ignoring serious symptoms, they said.

If their symptoms are mild and they feel stable, Lyons explains they can always call their primary care physician to get guidance. "If something doesn’t feel right, it’s best to reach out, whether that’s going to the emergency room or by giving your doctor a call,” Lyons said.

