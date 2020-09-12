Adventist Health St. Helena expands hospital mental health services

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rather than shrink mental health services as was announced in January, Adventist Health St. Helena will be expanding them, the hospital announced Friday.

In addition to its current 21-bed mental health unit, the hospital is opening a 10-bed behavioral medical health unit, the only one of its kind in Northern California, to care for patients who have both physical and mental health conditions, the hospital said.

In January, the hospital said it would close its inpatient mental health unit and senior citizen behavioral health unit -- a total of 34 beds -- effective July 14.

The senior citizen behavioral health unit did close in July, but the inpatient mental health unit did not, said Linda Williams, the hospital's communications manager.

The hospital further explored its options and concluded that the inpatient mental health unit in combination with the new behavioral medical health unit would be sustainable and better meet community needs, Williams said.

“We’re grateful for this opportunity to expand this important service for our community,” says Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president.