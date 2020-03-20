Adventist Health St. Helena implements visitor restrictions due to the coronavirus

Adventist Health St. Helena is limiting visitors as part of the hospital’s COVID-19 preparedness efforts.

Visitors will not be allowed in the hospital except for circumstances such as the critically ill or end-of-life care. Only one visitor at a time will be allowed for those cases.

The hospital strongly encourages visitors to consider other means of support such as phone calls, video chat on cell phones or other mobile devices.

Entry points to the hospital are limited to the front entrance in order reduce foot traffic and support social distancing and infection prevention efforts.

Visitors should check in with our staff who will screen and guide everyone entering the building.

For those coming in for services in the clinics, emergency room or outpatient services such as laboratory and medical imaging: do not bring visitors.

Exceptions may be made for those who cannot come to their visits without assistance.