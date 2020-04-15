Adventist Health St. Helena launches virtual visits during shelter-at-home orders

  • Updated
St. Helena -- Adventist Health St. Helena announces it has launched on-demand virtual services which allows doctors to consult with patients remotely using video and audio through a computer or mobile device. Virtual visits provide an ideal solution for providing continued patient care during the current stay-at-home directions.

Adventist Health St. Helena providers are using virtual visits to screen for COVID-19 cases, handle routine visits and care for the chronically ill. Virtual visits allow for social distancing, providing comfort for those patients who may be anxious about coming to a clinic appointment during this time, the hospital said in a news release.

Virtual visits also save masks, gowns and key supplies, which will be needed should a surge occur.

“Virtual care makes accessing doctors and providers even easier with technology-enabled, easy to use tools. Patients can access care from the comfort of their home with less risk of exposure,” said Steven Herber, MD, president.

“To support social distancing and avoid an outbreak of COVID-19 in the hospital, we have rescheduled many routine patient visits. As Napa County’s stay at home deadline has been extended, we want to be able to care for our patients and virtual care enables us to do so.”

To participate in a virtual visit, a patient just needs a smartphone, tablet or computer with a working camera and microphone. The clinic office sends an email with a link for Microsoft Teams, a simple and secure conferencing application, for the scheduled visit.

Adventist Health St. Helena clinic staff will call the patient 20 minutes prior to their schedule visit to ensure the patient is connected to Teams and guide the patient through some intake questions prior to meeting the provider.

Adventist Health St. Helena’s clinic staff are reaching out to patients to reschedule appointments as virtual visits, if possible. Patients who have a scheduled in-person appointment with a provider can also request to have their appointment rescheduled as a virtual visit by contacting their doctor’s office.

Virtual visits are covered by most insurance plans. To learn more about virtual visits, go to AdventistHealth.org/VirtualVisits or contact your local provider.

