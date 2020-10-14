Adventist Health St. Helena lays out plans for hospital reopening,

The hospital including the ER and the adjacent medical office building remain temporarily closed. Based on initial assessments, the water and sewer systems did incur some damage. Teams are working around the clock to repair water pipes and sewer lines, and PG&E has set up a base near the hospital to expedite replacement of burnt power poles and damaged power lines, the hospital said.

Over the coming weeks, organized teams will remove fallen trees and debris, conduct thorough cleaning, restock supplies and undergo extensive testing, inspections and certification by officials before physicians can resume seeing patients at the hospital or the adjacent medical office building, the hospital said.

Adventist Health launched no-cost resiliency counseling to community members impacted by the wildfires. SyncTALK, by Sychronous Health, connects patients to a supportive, empathetic licensed counselor who can provide residents with the tools needed to deal with the stress and anxiety they might be feeling. Four free sessions, each 30 minutes long, are held virtually via phone or video. Sessions are available in English and Spanish. Visit Sync.health/napa-valley for more information.