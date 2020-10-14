Adventist Health St. Helena lays out plans for hospital reopening,

ST. HELENA -- Adventist Health St. Helena continues to offer services at area clinics while making plans to reopen the hospital in the wake evacuations prompted by the Glass Fire.
Six of its medical offices in Calistoga, St. Helena, Hidden Valley Lake and Napa are open and welcoming patients. In addition, many services previously operating out of the hospital have relocated to other clinic locations, the hospital said in a news release.
“Our team mobilized quickly to get as many services reopened as soon as possible. Within a matter of days, we set up a centralized call center, reopened clinics and relocated services from the hospital to ensure our community has access to the vital services they need,” said Dr. Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena.
In Calistoga, available services include primary care, psychiatry and pulmonary care/sleep medicine. In St. Helena, cancer care (infusion therapy only), cardiology, family medicine, laboratory services, OB/GYN, rehabilitation services/physical therapy and women’s imaging services are open. In Napa, services available include cardiology, family medicine, gastroenterology, general surgery (clinic only), laboratory services, OB/GYN, oncology and pulmonology. Deer Park Pharmacy is available for prescriptions and refills by calling 707-963-5209.
For all other services, the Adventist Health team is rescheduling appointments as virtual visits or at other Adventist Health locations. A complete list of all services, locations and phone numbers is available at AdventistHealth.org/GlassFire.
The hospital including the ER and the adjacent medical office building remain temporarily closed. Based on initial assessments, the water and sewer systems did incur some damage. Teams are working around the clock to repair water pipes and sewer lines, and PG&E has set up a base near the hospital to expedite replacement of burnt power poles and damaged power lines, the hospital said.
Over the coming weeks, organized teams will remove fallen trees and debris, conduct thorough cleaning, restock supplies and undergo extensive testing, inspections and certification by officials before physicians can resume seeing patients at the hospital or the adjacent medical office building, the hospital said.
Adventist Health launched no-cost resiliency counseling to community members impacted by the wildfires. SyncTALK, by Sychronous Health, connects patients to a supportive, empathetic licensed counselor who can provide residents with the tools needed to deal with the stress and anxiety they might be feeling. Four free sessions, each 30 minutes long, are held virtually via phone or video. Sessions are available in English and Spanish. Visit Sync.health/napa-valley for more information.
Adventist Health/St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s mobile health team has been providing access to primary care and COVID-19 testing at various locations throughout Napa Valley anddelivering warm meals, N95 masks and hygiene products to evacuees of the Glass Fire. The mobile unit’s schedule is available at facebook.com/ahsthelena.
