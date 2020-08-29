Adventist Health St. Helena reopens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adventist Health St. Helena welcomed back patients and staff on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. following a precautionary evacuation due to the LNU Complex fire in Napa County.

The hospital has been cleared for occupancy by regulatory agencies including the California Department of Public Health. Providers and staff are able and eager to meet the community’s healthcare needs.

Evacuation orders were issued on the evening of Aug. 19 for the communities of Angwin and Deer Park, which included the hospital and clinics on the campus. Leaders and staff worked through the night to safely transfer 51 patients to other healthcare facilities.

The evacuation of patients marked the first time in over 100 years that the hospital, which was founded in 1878, has not been occupied by patients.

“We are grateful for our staff, many community partners and first responders for collaborating to care for our patients and ensure the safety of the hospital,” says Hoda Assadian, operations executive. “Our team worked hard to ensure that the hospital is ready to welcome patients."