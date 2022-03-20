Advisers: Housing to be “highest and best” reuse of Harvest Middle School site in Napa

Napa townsfolk and advisers to the Napa public school system have reached a similar conclusion on the future of Harvest Middle School: after the school closes in June, the property can best serve the city as a site for more housing.

The “highest and best use” for the campus at 2449 Old Sonoma Road is for residential development in south Napa, including housing affordable to lower-income families, according to a vision statement developed during a series of three public forums hosted in February and March by the Napa Valley Unified School District.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The “site vision” — intended to help guide the reuse of the Harvest property after its eventual sale to a developer — also reflects south Napa residents’ strong support during the forums for retaining the school’s athletic fields, gymnasiums and swimming pool, along with the on-site Playground Fantastico, for neighborhood use even after homes replace classrooms. Recreational facilities occupy about 6 of the property’s 26 acres, leaving some 20 acres available for housing if they are preserved.

Harvest is one of two NVUSD middle schools that will shut down after the current academic year ends in June, after the district’s board of education approved the closures in 2021 due to several years of falling attendance. The other school, River, will be replaced in August by Unidos Middle School, which will operate on the same Salvador Avenue campus and teach an English-Spanish dual-language curriculum similar to Harvest’s.

The final list of priorities for Harvest’s redevelopment, developed at the last of NVUSD’s online community meetings Tuesday, emphasizes keeping the campus’ sports and play areas open to the neighborhood and not restricting them to the future residents of a housing development. It calls for preserving Harvest’s pool and playground, maintaining a football and soccer field, and creating a community center on site, and providing bicycle and foot access for the community.

“Our goal is to make the community assets accessible and (ensure) that they remain accessible to the public, beyond just the development,” said Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti. “Our goal is to set that as a constraint.”

Other guiding principles on NVUSD’s list include having the Harvest site’s buyer provide a percentage of affordable units – likely 10% to 15% — in any housing development, and honoring the site’s educational history, such as Harvest’s previous incarnation from 1954 to 1982 as the Ridgeview Junior High School, through a property name or historical plaque.

While some Harvest facilities like its pool and Playground Fantastico are likely to stay in place, the school’s football-soccer field facing Highway 29 to the east could be relocated on the campus during the redevelopment, according to Katia McClain of Steinberg Hart, the San Francisco design and architecture firm consulting with the school district.

A conceptual map of the Harvest property’s future layout, shared during the Tuesday forum, envisions rebuilding the field on about two-thirds of the current field’s footprint, and apparently without the existing running track. In addition, the field’s existing artificial turf is several years old and would soon need replacement even if the site were otherwise preserved as is, added Mike Pearson, NVUSD’s assistant superintendent for operational services.

Napa school district: Support for keeping Harvest campus’ recreation facilities after closure Residents have expressed support for retaining Harvest's pool, sports fields and gym along with Playground Fantastico in future reuses of the campus.

The conceptual layout of a Harvest overhaul proposes placing most housing on the campus’ softball fields to the south and its academic buildings in the northwest, as well as the south end of the existing sports field. The plan also calls for retaining Playground Fantastico to the northeast and the pool and gym near the center of the property, as well as creating a nearby green space, which some viewers of the online forum suggested could host pickleball or tennis courts.

NVUSD expects to work with the city of Napa on a rough site plan starting this fall, discussing the possible number and mix of housing units and what spaces would remain open to the community, district officials said at the Tuesday forum. The plan would then go before an advisory committee called by the school district in January 2023, after which the NVUSD board would vote on selling the campus to a developer.

Final land-use and zoning decisions for the Harvest campus ultimately will fall to the city of Napa, which must first rezone the property from educational to residential or other uses. The level of housing density that may be allowed will depend on the forum of the city’s new general plan, which Napa released in draft form in February.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.