Advisers ponder more Napa campus closure options so as to preserve Harvest Middle School

Three of NVUSD’s four middle schools in Napa (a fifth serves American Canyon) date to the 1950s, and each campus faces an estimated bill of more than $20 million for structural, seismic, and utility upgrades. All serve a higher percentage of Latino students than the district’s overall 55% share — led by Harvest at 76.8% — and all have vacancies of 500 seats or more, along with estimated bills of more than $20 million each for structural, seismic and utility upgrades.

By contrast, the River campus hosts the district’s only majority-white student body for grades 6-8, enrolls 136 lower-income students versus more than 430 at each of the other three Napa campuses, and is constricted in size to about 630 students, about 150 above the current enrollment.

Continuing to keep open more classroom space than it can fill or afford eventually will put Napa schools at risk of falling into state financial control like that endured by the Oakland and Vallejo school systems during the past decade, superintendent Mucetti told the task force. (NVUSD in 2019 had its budget reserve within a percentage point of the 3% mark below which California can take over a district’s finances, although reserves have since bounced back to about 8%.)