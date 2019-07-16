Before deciding how Napa should use its lands – and where – a team of city advisers is asking: What will Napa become, and what will its needs be?
Tasting rooms showcasing the valley’s famed wines line nearly every downtown street, but will visitors still flock to them in 20 years’ time? If not, what becomes of the hotels that house the wine tourists of today, and the restaurants that feed them? What would a smaller flow of vacationers do the size of the hospitality workforce – and the demand on the housing that is so costly and scarce now?
What may become of Napa’s shopping centers if even more of the city’s residents spend their dollars online instead? Might townhouses and apartment blocks become the new normal, instead of single-family homes each with its own backyard and garage? And how many parking spaces will central Napa require in a future filled with ride-sharing services and perhaps automated cars?
On Monday, such unknowns were on the minds of the 15-member committee advising Napa in crafting the city’s first new general plan in more than two decades – a guidebook meant to lay out where Napans will live, work, shop and relax through 2040.
The workshop at City Hall was part of a series of at least 10 meetings by the General Plan Advisory Committee to make recommendations for the document, which would go before the City Council as soon as next year and replace a document last rewritten in 1998.
Rather than dive directly into specific changes to land-use rules and zoning, advisers – who include Napa residents as well as members from the engineering, development, education and business fields – probed the economic and social changes that could reshape Napans’ priorities and needs in the next generation, or sooner.
One of the most pressing tasks will be to prepare Napa’s city economy for changes to the valley’s wine-based economy, according to Lauren Ackerman – an evolution the co-founder of Ackerman Family Vineyards predicted could strike at the tasting rooms so common downtown if smaller winemakers either sell to corporations or other wine regions gain ground at Napa’s expense.
“The wine industry in the next 20 years will change dramatically,” she said during the workshop at City Hall. “The market demographics are changing; where today you’d go to four or five wineries, you’ll only go to two or three – but spend three or four hours at each one. … Being in the wine industry, I’m already seeing it – and I’m a small wine producer.”
“What people are after now is an experience; they’re not looking at just drinking wine. But what we have today is wine bars, and many of them will be going away. You can’t predict it 100 percent, but when you talk to (wine) industry leaders, it sets off alarm bells in my head. It may not be all doom and gloom, but if wine tourism is not filling our hotels and our restaurants, what will?”
Also on the minds of advisers Monday was the future of Napa’s housing stock, whose scarcity has triggered soaring rents and home prices this decade – forcing many lower-wage hospitality workers to commute from afar and contributing to falling enrollment at local public schools.
Echoing the thoughts of other committee members, Ricky Hurtado described the prospect of allowing denser multifamily housing as one of Napa’s more important decisions in trying to hold on to its families and local work force.
“The American Dream for so long was a single-family house with a backyard,” said Hurtado, a Cope Family Center community engagement manager. “Here in Napa we have two, three, four families living in an apartment. How do we do high density, and where is it appropriate in our community?”
“My son is coming out of college, and he doesn’t need that 800-square-foot apartment,” said Chuck Shinnamon of the Napa Housing Coalition. “He just needs a place to have a bed, a place to put his bike, a (gathering) place to have a barbecue"...
“... and not have to pay $2,000 a month for it,” quipped Patrick Band, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, finishing Shinnamon’s sentence.
The all-volunteer advisory committee, whose members were chosen by the City Council and began meeting in December, is tasked with providing ideas and criticism to council members, the Planning Commission and Napa staff on the next general plan. Advisers are set to meet over a two-year period before passage of the plan by the council.