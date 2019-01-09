The Register would like to hear the stories of federal employees in Napa County who are being affected by the federal government shutdown, now in its third week.
Please contact City Editor Kevin Courtney at 707-256-2217 or kcourtney@napanews.com.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
✓ Unlimited access to napavalleyregister.com and apps
✓ No more surveys blocking articles
SPECIAL OFFER
Try 1 month of Digital Plus for 99¢
Cancel anytime
✓ Unlimited access to E-Edition (PDF of newspaper)
✓ Unlimited articles, complete access to napavalleyregister.com and apps
✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.
The Register would like to hear the stories of federal employees in Napa County who are being affected by the federal government shutdown, now in its third week.
Please contact City Editor Kevin Courtney at 707-256-2217 or kcourtney@napanews.com.
City Editor
Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.
Whenever Kevin Courtney posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.