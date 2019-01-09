Try 1 month for 99¢
U.S. Capitol
© Splosh | Dreamstime.com

The Register would like to hear the stories of federal employees in Napa County who are being affected by the federal government shutdown, now in its third week.

Please contact City Editor Kevin Courtney at 707-256-2217 or kcourtney@napanews.com.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.