Affordable housing construction exception rankles Bay Area trades groups, health officer

Ann Skeet, a director of leadership ethics at Santa Clara University's Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, said she views the exceptions for affordable housing that may expose some construction workers to COVID-19 as a "risk trade-off," inherent to the difficult decisions public health officers must make.

"Everyone who's going to work in a hospital environment right now, whether they are a doctor, or a nurse, or somebody cleaning in the hospital, is putting themselves at risk. But we've decided that's a risk that we are willing to bear, because we want people who are sick to get treatment. People are working in grocery stores, even though that's a risk," Skeet said.

"To me, this (exception) was an acknowledgement (by the health officers) of the broader community crisis around affordable housing and an attempt to temper competing common goods," Skeet said.

"I think it's acknowledging that and saying...we're not willing as a society to stop trying to solve this one problem of a lack of affordable housing completely, that we're going to still allow that to move forward, because that was a crisis before this crisis came along." .

But the building trades groups say health officials should have consulted them before making a call about which kind of construction can go forth, while others are stopped.