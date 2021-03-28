After 128 years, is it time for this Napa Victorian to become a B&B?

With their parents gone, McCall said she and her three siblings, Lavon, Nick and Frank, decided now was the right time to sell.

“It’s not that we wouldn’t want to keep it as a family home,” said McCall. “I keep thinking, ‘Just let me win the lottery, and I’ll take care of it.’”

“It’s a big financial responsibility,” said McCall. She and her siblings are in their 60s and 70s and the house needs TLC, she said.

“To keep it up, it just takes a lot."

The family bought the house in 1963 when she was 15. McCall said she thinks her parents paid a little more than $20,000 for it. “And they could barely afford the monthly payment on the loan, just trying to raise four children.”

Jeep and Evelyn worked multiple jobs, she said.

Jeep got his nickname from being Gen. George S. Patton's driver during World War II. He later worked for Olympia Beer and then Clover-Stornetta Dairy. For a time, Jeep and Evelyn owned the Copper Kettle Kitchen restaurant on Imola Avenue by the state hospital.

They also had a milk route. Evelyn had a sign painting business, worked at Carithers department store and made stage sets and props for fairs, exhibitions and performances.