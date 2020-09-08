 Skip to main content
After 3-day weekend, Napa County reports 47 COVID-19 cases
After 3-day weekend, Napa County reports 47 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19
© Buddhilakshan4 | Dreamstime.com

After a holiday weekend pause in announcing new COVID-19 results, Napa County reported 47 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total since March to 1,512.

The county said 1,183 patients have recovered from the virus and 13 local residents have died. 

Total cases since March by city: Napa, 912; American Canyon, 267; Calistoga, 88; St. Helena, 54, and Yountville, 13. 

To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.

