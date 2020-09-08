After 3-day weekend, Napa County reports 47 COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

After a holiday weekend pause in announcing new COVID-19 results, Napa County reported 47 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total since March to 1,512.

The county said 1,183 patients have recovered from the virus and 13 local residents have died.

Total cases since March by city: Napa, 912; American Canyon, 267; Calistoga, 88; St. Helena, 54, and Yountville, 13.

To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join