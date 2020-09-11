After 3-hour standoff, Napa Police subdue man with a knife

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa Police were called to Napa Valley Expo at 7:35 a.m. Friday on a report of an unwanted male at the Winter Shelter.

Officers located the man in a field on the west side of the Expo where he brandished a knife at officers and threatened to harm both the officers and a police K-9, police reported.

When the man, identified as Jeffrey Dwayne Scott, 50, of Napa wouldn't submit to arrest, police backed off, closed off Burnell Street and evacuated a nearby business and tried to de-escalate the situation and negotiate with him.

Police said Scott was wanted on a felony assault with a deadly weapon warrant and was on active Post Release Community Supervision with terms that prohibited him from possessing a weapon.

Police ended the standoff at 11 a.m. using "less lethal kinetic projectiles" and a K-9 who bit Scott, said Lt. Brian Campagna.

Scott was taken to a local facility for medical treatment, Campagna said.

