After 4-year struggle, Napa's Queen and union workers agree to first contract

Ending a nearly four-year contract fight, employees who voted to join the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) and Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center have reached a tentative agreement for their first contract.

“We are pleased” that caregivers and the Queen voted late this past week to approve a first contract, said a news release from the hospital.

The new contract “reflects the hospital’s commitment to ensuring an exceptional workplace experience for our caregivers,” said Larry Coomes, chief executive at Queen of the Valley.

The union said the contract will boost salaries between 14% and 24% over four years for approximately 460 employees, including nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, medical technicians and housekeepers, who voted to join the National Union of Healthcare Workers in 2016.

“Several workers will get even larger raises as the hospital puts in place a first ever wage scale establishing base salaries for their positions,” said the union’s news release.