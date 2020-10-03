After 60-hour shift, firefighter faces 'absolute nightmare' defending home

Firefighter Grant Newnom's regular 48-hour shift had been extended to 60 hours by the wildfires burning across California, but he was finally headed home Sunday night, KGO reported.

Then his girlfriend called, The Press Democrat reported. The fast-growing Glass Fire threatened the east Santa Rosa home of her parents. Could he do anything to help?

Intending to stop off and make sure nothing flammable was close to the house on his way to his own Napa Valley home, Newnom, a Napa High School graduate, drove past scenes of destruction in Santa Rosa.

"If it wasn't people's homes burning, you were hearing propane tanks going off and just seeing large mushroom clouds go off at the same time," said Newnom, a firefighter in San Jose, KGO reported.

By the time he pulled up to the house of his girlfriend's parents, Newnom could see the flames drawing closer, The Press Democrat reported. Then a Santa Rosa fire engine arrived.

"We all geared up and put down some hose lines," Newnom said, KGO reported. "The fire front came up over the hill, and it was quite the battle -- embers, high winds. The fire was crowning in the trees and spot fires 50-yards in front."